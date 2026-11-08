SEC Breaks Silence on Referee Controversy During Texas-Missouri

Another week, another college football officiating controversy.

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns rallied for a 34-20 win over the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on Saturday. They scored the final 21 points after trailing 20-13 in the third quarter. However, the comeback was overshadowed by a string of calls that went against Missouri.

None was bigger than a play that was somehow ruled an Arch Manning fumble. The call left fans, former players, and even the ESPN broadcast crew scratching their heads.

Hours later, the SEC finally explained itself. And it probably won’t make Mizzou fans feel any better.

SEC Addresses Controversial Arch Manning Fumble

The play came in the third quarter with Texas facing third-and-10 from the Missouri 39-yard line.

Manning was under pressure and threw the ball as a Missouri defender got a hand on it. The ball landed well downfield where a Texas receiver scooped it up. Instead of an incomplete pass, which would have brought up fourth down, officials ruled it a fumble, and the Longhorns’ recovery gave them a first down.

The call stood after replay review. Manning capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Bishop Jr. to tie the game at 20-20.

After the game, the SEC addressed the ruling in a statement, according to Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“The ruling on the field was a fumble,” the SEC said. “In replay review it was determined there was not clear and obvious video evidence that he had firm control of the ball when the hand intentionally started forward in order to overturn the call.”

In other words, the league stood by the call.

That explanation didn’t sit well with many who watched it live. Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel called it “the most ridiculous call I’ve ever seen,” noting that the broadcast’s rules analyst and Jesse Palmer were “completely flabbergasted.”

It was hardly the only call that went Texas’ way either. According to the Associated Press, five replay reviews in the game went against Missouri.

To be fair, the Longhorns weren’t immune to questionable calls either. Right before halftime, Texas thought it had forced a fumble, only for officials to rule the Missouri ball carrier down by contact after review.

Eli Drinkwitz Bites His Tongue on Officiating

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz clearly had plenty he wanted to say about the officiating after the game. But he knew better than to go there.

“If I say what I want to say, I’m going to get fined until I don’t have any retirement,” Drinkwitz said. “And I’m not going to do that because I’m not going to blame the officials. That’d be disrespectful to Coach Sarkisian and his team.”

When asked about the fumble call specifically, Drinkwitz said the SEC has a crew to review plays and that it was their call. He also made it clear he’s left in the dark like everyone else.

“I don’t get explanations — I get the same thing you all do,” Drinkwitz said. “They review it and say it’s upheld or it’s not.”

It’s not the first time Texas has benefited from a questionable call this season. The SEC admitted in September that officials botched Tennessee’s late onside kick in the Longhorns’ 20-17 win in Knoxville. That one, however, went against Texas and didn’t change the outcome.

For a Missouri team chasing a College Football Playoff berth, this one is going to sting for a while.