David Pollack Warns Texas to be Prepared for Worst-Case Arch Manning Scenario

The hottest name in college football might be in an entirely different uniform by next season. Several rumors, and even analyst David Pollack, suggest that.

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning transfer rumors have been around since Steve Sarkisian started giving him fewer reps in practice, but they’re not stopping even after he led the Longhorns to a massive win over Ole Miss.

With the transfer portal fuse officially lit, David Pollack called an end to the Arch Manning era at Texas, dropping a bombshell claim that an unnamed SEC head coach expects the former five-star QB to bolt for Georgia in 2027.

David Pollack Predicts Arch Manning Transferring to Georgia

Snapping a losing streak against Ole Miss might buy some short-term peace in Austin, but if Pollack’s insider drop is any indication, Arch’s tenure with the Longhorns is running on borrowed time.

“Unless this turns around crazy, Arch ain’t gonna be there next year. Like, I don’t think he’ll be in Texas,” Pollack told Bleacher Report’s Takeo Spikes. “And I think Arch will be excited, and as long as Sark’s there, it will probably be an amicable split.”

“I had a head coach in the SEC tell me he’d be shocked if he didn’t end up at Georgia. Because, remember, he committed to Georgia,” he added. “But I would be surprised if Arch is there— and listen, Arch has got all the physical tools… he’s just struggled, man.”

Just that Manning didn’t actually commit to Georgia. Not officially, at least.

Sure there were plenty of trips to Athens and back-and-forths between Kirby Smart and Manning, but no official record states that Arch had an official commitment. His first public statement on his recruitment was his pledge to Texas back in 2022.

Will Texas Really Let Manning Go?

It’s mostly smoke than fire. Teams don’t transfer their quarterbacks based on just a few off games, especially not when he has the potential Manning has.

The talks gained steam especially after Sarkisian gave backup QB Karle ‘KJ’ Lacey more reps after Manning had a few bad outings. Perhaps he was just preparing him to take over Manning in the future, if he decides to go to the 2027 NFL Draft. Or help him prepare just in case.

Or, simply, a cold reality check tactic Sarkisian used to jolt Manning awake. Whatever it was, it worked.

Manning was 18-of-30 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown, and he also scored twice on the ground. But he had three turnovers, with one fumble on a blindside hit and two interceptions.

Either way, unless Texas’s season goes completely downhill from now, Sarkisian wouldn’t have a reason to throw away an established QB like Manning.

“One thing I know about Arch Manning, he’s a fighter,” Sarkisian said of Manning post-Ole Miss win. “I like the edgy, kind of borderline arrogant, full-of-swagger Arch. I just feel like that’s when he’s at his best.”