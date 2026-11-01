Latest Arch Manning Transfer Rumor Involves Kentucky, Oregon

Arch Manning is still the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, who still have big goals this season.

That hasn’t stopped the transfer rumors from picking up steam for Manning. Many are speculating that Manning won’t be ready to head to the NFL Draft after this season, and if that’s the case, then there might be a path where he leaves Austin for a new college football home, at least for a year.

Many of the big-name schools get thrown out there, but the latest suggestion involves a program that you wouldn’t have ever imagined having Arch Manning on its roster.

The idea involves Oregon, but it’s not the Ducks. You have to follow a branch away from the Ducks to Lexington.

Arch Manning to Kentucky Transfer Prediction

It’s NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay who has taken the bold step of saying Manning should go play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

“I would love to see him, and I haven’t heard anyone else say this,” McShay said to Ryen Russillo this week. “I’ve heard Georgia. I’ve heard Ole Miss. I’ve heard all different places of where he could transfer. We already talked about it man. There’s one guy that turned Bo Nix at Auburn, laughable, into Bo Nix who got drafted 12th overall. There’s one guy who turned Dillon Gabriel into a third-round draft pick. There’s one guy that turned Dante Moore into, it’s not working here at UCLA, now we’re saying, ‘I don’t know the upside’s better on him than Mendoza if he had come out.’ Or he would have been the No. 2 overall pick. One guy: Will Stein. That’s what my advice would be is to explore that avenue.”

Stein was the quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator at Oregon for those QBs mentioned above.

Now, Stein is the head coach at Kentucky, and he’s got the Wildcats putting together a better season than anyone expected. It seems clear that he’s a special college football coach.

Could you imagine Arch at Kentucky? McShay can, and he thinks it would work.

Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Outlook

It’s tricky to figure out what to make of Manning and his inconsistencies.

He’d been viewed for a long time as a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick whenever he left school, and now it has continued to be a question for when he’ll actually take the leap. His stock certainly isn’t what it once was.

McShay still believes in Manning, though, even if it’s not going to happen quite yet.

“I think he’s coming back, and I think he should,” McShay said. I think there are very few guys in college football that can truly create one-on-ones, and opportunities on specific plays, third-and-7, whatever it is, and actually scheme up, ‘Hey this guy’s open.’ I think Sark is actually one of them. That can be true, and what also can be true is that maybe he’s not the best quarterback developer. I still think Arch could be a really good pro.”