Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Arch Manning After Florida Loss

The Texas Longhorns’ margin for error is now nonexistent after losing their second consecutive game, falling to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Texas has dropped to 5-2 on the season. After holding the No. 1 spot in the country just two weeks ago, the Longhorns have now fallen to No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

There also seems to be growing concern about quarterback Arch Manning’s job security, especially with Texas’ schedule only getting tougher.

Manning’s Job in Jeopardy

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Texas plans to give backup quarterback KJ Lacey more first-team reps in practice this week, even though Manning is still expected to start against No. 7 Ole Miss this coming weekend.

“Texas is expected to give an up-tick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice,” Thamel’s report read. “Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

Sources: Texas is expected to give an up-tick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice. Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 19, 2026

Sarkisian Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Manning

Speaking to the media Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian clarified that Lacey gets first-team reps every week, pushing back on the idea that Manning’s job could be in jeopardy.

However, Sarkisian also made it clear that Manning needs to improve his play.

“I think there’s no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us,” Sarkisian said. “You know, he’s our starter. But I need to see a better version of Arch Manning. Like I need to see a better version of a lot of guys on our offensive football team right now. But we need to see a better version of him this week.”