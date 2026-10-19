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Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Arch Manning After Florida Loss

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Ohio State v Texas, Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning
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AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns speaks with Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns’ margin for error is now nonexistent after losing their second consecutive game, falling to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Texas has dropped to 5-2 on the season. After holding the No. 1 spot in the country just two weeks ago, the Longhorns have now fallen to No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

There also seems to be growing concern about quarterback Arch Manning’s job security, especially with Texas’ schedule only getting tougher.

Manning’s Job in Jeopardy

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday that Texas plans to give backup quarterback KJ Lacey more first-team reps in practice this week, even though Manning is still expected to start against No. 7 Ole Miss this coming weekend.

“Texas is expected to give an up-tick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice,” Thamel’s report read. “Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle.”

Sarkisian Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Manning

Speaking to the media Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian clarified that Lacey gets first-team reps every week, pushing back on the idea that Manning’s job could be in jeopardy.

However, Sarkisian also made it clear that Manning needs to improve his play.

“I think there’s no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us,” Sarkisian said. “You know, he’s our starter. But I need to see a better version of Arch Manning. Like I need to see a better version of a lot of guys on our offensive football team right now. But we need to see a better version of him this week.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Arch Manning After Florida Loss

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