The Texas Tech Red Raiders took care of business against the Baylor Bears on Saturday in a 20-10 win.

That leaves the door open for all sorts of great possibilities for Texas Tech, including paths to both the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff.

The Red Raiders still have work to do, and it’ll come on a short week. They play TCU to close out the regular season on Thursday in a Thanksgiving game.

That’s a cool opportunity for Texas Tech, but it does trim down the prep time, and the Red Raiders will have to be sure to lock in, because there’s a lot on the line.

Texas Tech College Football Playoff Bracket Projection

Texas Tech is currently projected by ESPN as its No. 12 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

And while it’s a 12-team field, that’s a problem — a Group of 6 team has to get in, so it’s really the 11 best Power 4 teams that get in. Texas Tech still needs to be higher up the list.

ESPN has BYU at No. 10 and Indiana at No. 11.

“The Red Raiders have won back-to-back Big 12 road games, and they have two victories against CFP top 20 teams in No. 20 Houston and No. 19 Arizona,” ESPN writes. “Their resounding 52-27 triumph at Oklahoma State on Nov. 14 came when the Cowboys had just cracked the committee’s top 25, but when compared to BYU and Indiana, the Red Raiders have the weakest strength of schedule of the group, according to ESPN Analytics. And while BYU struggled mightily to beat Kansas, the Cougars still have wins against Notre Dame and Arizona. Indiana has a second loss but has been a stronger team statistically, particularly on defense.”

ESPN notes that Indiana could drop further than No. 11 after losing while at No. 8 to Washington on Saturday.

That’s what Texas Tech will have to be hoping for, or they’ll need some more help in the final weekend.

Big 12 Title Game Scenario for Texas Tech

Utah has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Texas Tech is 7-1 in the league, while BYU is 6-2.

As long as the Red Raiders beat TCU, they’re into the Big 12 title game.

BYU would get in with a win if Texas Tech loses to TCU, because the Cougars would hold the tiebreaker of record against common opponents.