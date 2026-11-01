Texas Tech’s Thomas Castellanos Was Ineligible 2 Weeks Ago, and Future Still Has Doubt

Thomas Castellanos brings the entire package of what is beautiful and what is confusing about college football all into one.

Texas Tech’s starting quarterback on Saturday led the Red Raiders to a thrilling win over Arizona in a ranked clash with huge implications for both teams.

Castellanos also was ineligible two weeks ago. A court ruling made him eligible again. He still has a case ongoing. It’s not clear where it might go from here.

What are fans supposed to make of that? Well, it’s complicated.

Thomas Castellanos Eligibility

We’ll start with how The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel summed this up after the Texas Tech win on Saturday:

Heading into an unofficial Playoff elimination game against Arizona, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire benched QB Will Hammond and elevated Florida State transfer Thomas Castellanos. It worked. While hardly dominant, the dual-threat QB sparked No. 13 Tech’s (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) struggling offense just enough to outlast No. 22 Arizona 34-26. Wildcats star Noah Fifita was spectacular for much of the game, throwing for 417 yards, but missed an open throw on fourth-and-1 in the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Tech took control from there. Castellanos is one of about 80 FBS players from the Class of 2022 currently eligible for a fifth season because of various court orders. He received a temporary restraining order in August, played sparingly early in the season, and was briefly ineligible again. A new temporary injunction was granted two weeks ago. The case is ongoing, so Castellanos’ QB1 status for the rest of the season may soon be in the hands of the Kentucky Court of Appeals. College sports in 2026, folks.

That second-to-last line says it all: “Castellanos’ QB1 status for the rest of the season may soon be in the hands of the Kentucky Court of Appeals.”

It’s just bizarre.

Thomas Castellanos Tried To Make NFL

Castellanos thought his college football career was over. He was in the 2026 NFL Draft class but went undrafted.

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins both brought him in for rookie minicamps, but neither offered him a contract.

That’s when he began to pursue a return to school, and now he’s doing his thing at Texas Tech.

Castellanos is the type of athlete that NFL teams wanted him at receiver, but in college, he’s a game-changing quarterback.

He’s also one of many confusing aspects of this new world of college sports. No one can quite wrap their head around what to make of it all.

All that’s clear is that at the end of Saturday’s game, Castellanos was literally jumping for joy. Sports is still beautiful, even when it’s confusing.