For the second time this season for the UCLA Bruins, everything changed in one play.

UCLA had already lost first-string quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending injury earlier in the year. And in overtime on Saturday against Michigan, Ty Dieffenbach went down with a lower-body injury that looked immensely serious.

The Bruins would lose in triple overtime, their first loss, but that’s far from the only headline.

UCLA may be down to its third quarterback the rest of this season.

Its third-choice quarterback? Madden Iamaleava.

Ty Dieffenbach Injury

Right at the start of overtime, Dieffenbach went down.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether it had been a hip injury or a leg injury or some kind of foot injury, but they strapped him onto the cart to wheel him away.

Clearly, it wasn’t good.

Madden Iamaleava came into the game and helped UCLA to a pair of field goals before failing to convert a two-point conversion to start the third overtime. Michigan got theirs, and that was that, an 18-16 UCLA loss.

Madden Iamaleava Decision

Madden is Nico’s younger brother, and he was a bit of a footnote to the Nico transfer saga of a couple years ago.

In all that moving around, it wasn’t just Nico who ended up at UCLA. It was Madden, too.

There’s plenty of reason to not think Madden is as good as Nico, but the reality is that right now, Madden might be all that the Bruins have to work with.

There’s no telling what kind of dire straits UCLA might be in if Nico’s brother decided to go to a different school rather than join him.

It was a near-impossible situation for Madden to sub into on Saturday. Michigan was pressuring well, and Madden hadn’t been in all game. He just couldn’t quite catch up to speed in time to help UCLA to a win anyway.

But he’s going to have to get up to speed now. The Bruins should still have a solid chance to make the College Football Playoff, but they’ll need Madden to prove to them and to the committee that he’s good enough to warrant inclusion in the field.

UCLA plays USC to end the regular season, and it’ll be a huge test for Madden Iamaleava, if he indeed gets the nod. The Bruins need Nico’s little bro to answer the bell.