Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is a true game-time decision tonight at Arizona State, with a right shoulder injury threatening to sideline the most productive passer in college football. About two hours before game time, however, the 20-year-old Cowboys QB was seen warming up on the field with no visible shoulder wrapping or anything else indicating the injury.

With the top-rated quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft class in doubt, questions about how he got hurt, and what it costs him, arrive all at once.

Mestemaker traveled with the team, and Oklahoma State posted photos of a smiling Mestemaker boarding the plane. Coach Eric Morris said Tuesday that he expected his quarterback to be “OK,” according to ClutchPoints. Morris added that the Cowboys will play him only if he is comfortable, according to the Pistols Firing Blog.

Drew Mestemaker Injury in Texas Tech Loss

The injury happened early in last Saturday’s 52-27 loss to Texas Tech. Mestemaker mishandled a snap on third-and-9, and a Red Raiders defensive lineman hit him as he picked up the ball. He landed on his right, throwing shoulder.

“I just landed on my shoulder weird,” Mestemaker said. “Just a stinger.”

He kept playing, even as trainers worked on the shoulder twice in the first quarter. Mestemaker finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions before true freshman Broderick Vehrs replaced him with 8:12 left. Vehrs starts if Mestemaker can’t play.

No diagnosis beyond the stinger has surfaced, and no earlier injury appears in the coverage of his high school, North Texas or Oklahoma State career. That makes the shoulder the first health issue on his record.

So what does it do to his draft position? Arizona Sports described his 10 interceptions as a real concern for scouts and the stinger as worth monitoring.

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Oklahoma State Cowboys QB Drew Mestemaker’s NFL Draft Stock

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mestemaker No. 2 overall behind Jeremiah Smith, the Ohio State receiver, and first among quarterbacks. Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has him QB1 and No. 2 on a board published Nov. 12, three days before the injury.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel polled NFL scouts and executives in October, and they named Mestemaker the consensus first quarterback off the board. A Bleacher Report mock draft has him going third to the Miami Dolphins, and its scouting report places him ninth overall.

Mestemaker leads all FBS quarterbacks with 3,239 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through 10 games, completing 66.4% of his throws with 10 interceptions.

“He can throw with no space; he does not need space to throw,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.

Mestemaker, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, turns 21 in January with 20 career starts, Kiper noted. At Vandegrift High School in Austin, he was a backup quarterback who earned all-district honors as a punter and safety. He drew no scholarship offers, so he walked on at North Texas after a workout.

In 2025, he led the Mean Green to a 12-2 season, throwing for a nation-leading 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns. He won the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy as the top former walk-on and was named American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. After following Morris to Oklahoma State, he led the Cowboys past No. 6 Oregon 39-31 in September.

Would NFL teams see him as an injury risk? The Bleacher Report scouting report lists turnovers, slower post-snap processing and a habit of carrying the ball low among his weaknesses. Durability does not appear on that list.

The final availability report arrives 90 minutes before the 7:15 p.m. PST, 10:15 p.m. EST, kickoff. It will settle whether the stinger sidelines the nation’s passing leader.