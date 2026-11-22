This season had been trending to a very simple Bryce Underwood conclusion for Michigan.

He struggled and was benched, and even in getting action again in recent weeks, nothing suggested he could save his tenure with the Wolverines.

Those speculating about an Underwood transfer were doing so fairly. After two years in Ann Arbor, he was going to be due for a fresh start.

Much like Dylan Raiola at Nebraska, Underwood had surprised many when he flipped to come to Michigan. But after two years, like Raiola, he seemed destined to leave.

That still may very well be Underwood’s destiny, but things got more confusing on Saturday in triple overtime when Michigan handed UCLA its first loss.

Bryce Underwood Statement in 3OT

This wasn’t the kind of statement Underwood needed to make with his words. He made it with his play.

And really, just one play.

Underwood wasn’t great through regulation. And in each of the first two overtimes, Michigan only got field goals.

But then the third overtime arrived. That’s when the teams simply alternate 2-point conversions until there’s a winner.

UCLA went first, and the Bruins failed to convert.

That meant if Michigan scored, they’d hand the UCLA its first loss.

Underwood rolled right by design and found his target in the end zone.

Two points, and a field stormed by the Michigan faithful.

And a more confusing Underwood future.

Bryce Underwood Future

What does Michigan do now? What does Underwood do now?

The Wolverines are bowl-eligible, which means Underwood could play two more games for Michigan this season if he chooses to do so.

Once those are over, everyone will have a decision to make.

Sure, Underwood came to Michigan for financial reasons, but he was also staying in his home state. The young QB certainly wanted this to work out.

And finally, even in a rocky game, certainly in a rocky season, Underwood had his moment. He showed, when the door was left open, that he can lead Michigan to a big win.

Does he have more of that in him? That’s the question everyone involved will want to answer.

But it’s clear that Underwood’s chances of leaving Michigan changed at least a bit on Saturday.