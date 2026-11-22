The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered another frustrating setback Saturday, falling 34-31 to No. 20 Houston in a game that came down to the final minutes. However, the loss wasn’t the only concern surrounding WVU, as starting quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. was unable to finish the contest after aggravating an injury that had already been bothering him.

Hawkins entered the weekend with some uncertainty surrounding his health after suffering an ankle bone bruise against Kansas. Although his name was removed from the injury report Friday, the issue clearly hadn’t disappeared. Late in the fourth quarter against Houston, Hawkins was forced to leave the game, putting backup quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. in a difficult position.

Following the loss, head coach Rich Rodriguez provided an update on Hawkins’ condition and explained why the quarterback couldn’t return.

WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Provides Michael Hawkins Jr. Injury Update

“He has the same foot bone bruise he had,” Rodriguez said following the game. “He’s a tough kid. He tried to go back in, but it was hurting too much. It was the same ankle that bothered him last week.”

That’s certainly not the update West Virginia fans wanted to hear, especially considering how important Hawkins has become to the Mountaineers’ offense. His ability to make plays with both his arm and legs has given WVU another dimension offensively, making his availability particularly important.

However, Rodriguez made it clear that Hawkins wasn’t interested in leaving the game. The quarterback attempted to fight through the discomfort, but the injury ultimately prevented him from continuing.

Rodriguez also expressed confidence in Fox, emphasizing his trust in the backup quarterback when called upon.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Receives Encouraging Message From Rich Rodriguez

Perhaps the most interesting part of Rodriguez’s postgame comments was how he handled Hawkins’ frustration.

According to Rodriguez, Hawkins told him he had tried his best. Rather than criticize his quarterback for being unable to finish, Rodriguez reassured him that there was nothing to worry about because he had competed his tail off.

That response says plenty about the relationship between Rodriguez and his quarterback. Hawkins clearly wanted to finish what he started, but there’s only so much a player can do when an injury becomes too painful.

For West Virginia, the immediate concern is whether Hawkins can recover enough to return without making the injury worse. His removal from Friday’s injury report offered optimism, but Saturday demonstrated that the issue remains significant.

The Mountaineers will now have to monitor their quarterback’s health closely, with Rodriguez’s latest comments leaving his availability uncertain.