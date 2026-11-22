There’s a chance Julian Sayin has played his last game as a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

There’s also a decent chance he hasn’t, of course, but things changed drastically for the Buckeyes on Saturday when they lost 31-28 to Nebraska.

That’s four losses for Ohio State this season. They will not be going to the College Football Playoff.

And after there was hope earlier in the week about Sayin potentially healing up in time to return for the CFP, that journey no longer exists. There’s no such path.

That’ll bring Sayin to a decision point.

Can Julian Sayin Go To NFL?

Julian Sayin is eligible to go to the NFL.

A player has to be three years out of high school, and that’s the case for Sayin, who was in the 2024 recruiting class and would be entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Just because Sayin is eligible doesn’t mean he’ll do it. He was a redshirt his first year of college, and he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining after this one.

His injury could push him one of two ways.

Will Julian Sayin Go To NFL?

This is the much tougher question to answer, and it feels like at least based on vibes, Sayin will stay at Ohio State for another year.

The injury did two things:

It created questions about when he’ll be healthy and how he’ll look in the pre-draft process coming off the injury.

It left unfinished business for Sayin at Ohio State.

Yes, Jeremiah Smith is likely to leave, and that changes the passing attack considerably.

Sayin is still a special talent, though, and Ohio State should be one of the best teams in the country next year if Sayin is on the field.

He also can potentially push to be a top-10 pick with a healthy 2027 fall for the Buckeyes. It’s hard to imagine coming off injury he can push himself that high up the board with a bit of uncertainty hovering over him.

Ohio State fans shouldn’t plan on losing Sayin, but they should know it’s possible.

When he got hurt on Oct. 17 at Indiana, that may have been his last play for the Buckeyes. It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s now officially possible.