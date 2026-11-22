The Steelers made a roster move in response to Mason McCormick’s absence due to the leg injury he suffered in the loss to the Bengals.

Pittsburgh elevated offensive lineman Doug Nester from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Eagles, the team announced on Saturday.

Mason McCormick is Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

McCormick was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will miss at least the rest of the regular season. Spencer Anderson is expected to start in his place in Philadelphia. Nester will be around for overall depth.

A product of West Virginia University, Nester, currently listed at 6-foot-6 and 306 pounds, initially entered the NFL by signing as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He would then sign with the Steelers later that offseason.

Doug Nester Spent Time Starting at Both Guard and Tackle at WVU

Nester, who spent time playing both guard and tackle in college, has spent time on Pittsburgh’s practice squad each of the past two seasons. He has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game.

The Kenya, W.Va. native started his college carer with Virginia Tech before transferring to WVU for two seasons as a Mountaineer.

Nester then stated every game in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons at right guard, before moving to right tackle for his final college campaign in 2023. As far as his path to the NFL, Nester took part in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game during his pre-draft process.