Former West Virginia University standout Beanie Bishop Jr. went undrafted in the NFL, but he quickly gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a reason to believe in him. He finished his rookie season with four interceptions across 17 games. Things have been less straightforward since then, and now another professional league could offer his next opportunity.

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected Bishop in the fourth round of the 2027 UFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick. That gives Mountaineers fans a development to follow involving one of WVU’s most accomplished recent defensive backs. However, there is still work to do before Bishop takes the field for St. Louis.

Former WVU Football Star Beanie Bishop Jr. Has a Potential Landing Spot

The Battlehawks now control Bishop’s UFL playing rights. He has not signed a contract with the team, and he remains an NFL free agent. The selection establishes a possible next step rather than a completed move.

For Bishop, that distinction leaves the future open. An NFL opportunity could still emerge, while St. Louis provides another route for continuing his career if the sides reach an agreement. Neither a UFL roster spot nor another NFL chance is guaranteed.

Still, it is easy to understand why WVU fans would welcome this development. Bishop has shown what he can do when someone gives him a chance to compete. His first season in Pittsburgh offered evidence that his college production could translate against professional receivers.

Bishop made six starts during that rookie year and recorded 45 tackles alongside his four interceptions. Two of those picks came against Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh’s win over the New York Jets. For an undrafted player trying to establish himself, that was a memorable introduction.

The follow-up was more difficult. Bishop did not make Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster in 2025, spent time on the practice squad and later had stops with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. His professional career became a fight for another opening.

Chicago waived him with an injury designation in late August 2026. He also served a three-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s substances of abuse policy at the start of the season. The UFL selection follows that unsettled stretch.

WVU Fans Remember What Made Bishop Stand Out

Before the NFL, Bishop put together a season in Morgantown that earned lasting recognition. He became West Virginia’s 13th consensus All-American in 2023 after leading the country in pass breakups and passes defended. His totals included 20 breakups, 24 passes defended, four interceptions and 67 tackles.

That production makes his next chapter worth watching. Bishop was around the football often enough to earn national attention, then carried that knack for interceptions into his rookie NFL season. The question now is where he gets his next chance to demonstrate it.

If he signs with St. Louis and earns a role, spring football could give him something important: more game film. Evaluators would have a chance to assess his current play rather than relying only on earlier performances. That would offer a different opportunity from waiting for an NFL opening.

For now, the next development to watch is a contract announcement. WVU supporters have a potential destination to follow, but Bishop’s arrival is not official. His career has already included an impressive breakthrough and several setbacks, and the Battlehawks could provide a chance to start building again.