The West Virginia Mountaineers have another recruiting problem to address, and this time, two players at the same position are involved. WVU lost commitments from linebackers Mason Cerovac and Wesley Flamer on Wednesday, November 25, delivering a double setback to the program’s 2027 recruiting class.

According to Schuyler Callihan, who covers West Virginia recruiting, Cerovac became the latest prospect to back off his commitment after Flamer made the same decision earlier in the day. The departures leave the Mountaineers with only two committed linebackers and 18 total commitments in the class.

Decommitments happen all the time in college football, so losing one recruit isn’t necessarily a big deal. But losing two linebackers on the same day is a tough blow for West Virginia, especially when both were expected to be part of the program’s future.

WVU Football’s 2027 Recruiting Class Loses Two Linebackers

Callihan reported that Cerovac’s decision followed Flamer’s departure, leaving Rick Brown and Broncs Baker as West Virginia’s remaining linebacker commitments.

That is an important development for a program attempting to build its future under Rich Rodriguez. Recruiting classes aren’t simply about collecting talented players. They also require balance, particularly at positions where depth and development can determine how successful a defense becomes. With the current drama around the defense. It’s pivotal to get these future classes correct.

Linebacker is one of those positions. Players must understand assignments, communicate with teammates and handle responsibilities against both the run and pass. Developing that combination takes time, which makes securing future contributors especially important.

The Mountaineers still have two linebacker commitments, but Wednesday’s news changes the outlook for the position group. West Virginia now has additional work to do if it wants to restore the depth it previously had in its 2027 class.

What the Double Decommitment Means for West Virginia

There is an important distinction between losing commitments and losing players already on the roster. Cerovac and Flamer had pledged to join the program in the future, meaning their decisions do not immediately change West Virginia’s current defensive personnel.

Nevertheless, recruiting momentum matters. A class with 18 commitments remains substantial, but the loss of two linebackers raises questions about how aggressively the coaching staff will pursue replacements.

It would be premature to assume these decisions signal a larger problem without hearing directly from the recruits or coaching staff. Recruiting situations change, and neither departure automatically means West Virginia is headed for additional losses.

Still, Wednesday was hardly the kind of recruiting news Mountaineers fans wanted. Rodriguez and his staff now face the challenge of rebuilding their linebacker commitments while keeping the rest of the 2027 class together.