The West Virginia Mountaineers have spent much of the 2026 college football season trying to establish themselves under head coach Rich Rodriguez. While the wins haven’t always followed, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook have accomplished something that should bring back plenty of memories for longtime WVU fans.

Hawkins and Cook have become the first West Virginia quarterback-running back combination to each rush for 1,000 yards in the same season since Pat White and Steve Slaton accomplished the feat in 2007.

That is no common comparison in Morgantown. White and Slaton helped define one of the most memorable stretches in program history, turning West Virginia’s rushing attack into something opponents struggled to contain. White and Slaton are Mountaineer legends, and Cook and Hawkins just joined them in history.

Nearly two decades later, Hawkins and Cook have brought a familiar element back to the Mountaineers’ offense.

WVU’s Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook Join Historic Company

Entering Saturday’s matchup against Houston, Hawkins needed just 43 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Cook had already surpassed the milestone, giving West Virginia an opportunity to accomplish something it hadn’t done since the program’s memorable run under Rodriguez.

The significance goes beyond simply having two productive players. Quarterbacks and running backs typically face different responsibilities, making it particularly impressive when both become consistent rushing threats.

Hawkins has demonstrated an ability to create explosive plays with his legs while remaining responsible for directing the passing attack. Cook, meanwhile, has provided the traditional running back production needed to keep opposing defenses honest.

Together, they entered Saturday with 2,041 rushing yards, the highest combined total among FBS teammates this season.

For WVU supporters who remember watching White and Slaton, those numbers offer an interesting reminder of what made Rodriguez’s earlier offenses so dangerous.

West Virginia’s Historic Milestone Carries Bigger Meaning

There is an important distinction between comparing individual accomplishments and suggesting two players have recreated an entire era.

White and Slaton were central figures on West Virginia teams that competed for national championships. Hawkins and Cook have reached an impressive statistical milestone, but the Mountaineers entered Saturday at 5-5 and still needed another victory to secure bowl eligibility.

That difference matters. Still, it shouldn’t take anything away from what the current backfield has accomplished.

Rodriguez returned to Morgantown with expectations of rebuilding a program that once became nationally recognized for its explosive rushing attack. Hawkins and Cook have demonstrated that the foundation for a dangerous offense exists, even if the overall results remain inconsistent.

The next challenge is turning that production into more victories.

For now, WVU fans have a legitimate reason to celebrate two players who have accomplished something rarely seen in school history.

Hawkins and Cook aren’t Pat White and Steve Slaton. They don’t need to be.

But joining those two names in the West Virginia record books is an accomplishment worth recognizing.