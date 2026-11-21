The West Virginia Mountaineers finally have some encouraging news ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 matchup against No. 20 Houston. After a difficult loss to Kansas, WVU football fans have been waiting to hear whether quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. would be healthy enough to play.

Fortunately for West Virginia, the latest injury update is promising.

According to WVU reporter Spencer Ripchik, Hawkins is no longer listed on the Mountaineers’ injury report for Saturday. Offensive lineman Amare “Bubba” Grayson has also been removed, giving head coach Rich Rodriguez two important pieces of good news before kickoff.

The timing couldn’t be much better for West Virginia. The Mountaineers enter Saturday at 5-5 following a 37-14 loss to Kansas. With bowl eligibility still on the line, WVU needs its offense to respond against a ranked Houston team.

Michael Hawkins Jr. Injury Update Gives WVU Football a Boost

Earlier this week, Hawkins was dealing with an ankle bone bruise suffered against Kansas. His status raised questions about whether West Virginia would have its starting quarterback available for another important Big 12 game.

However, his outlook improved as the week progressed.

Hawkins was initially listed as questionable Wednesday before being upgraded to probable Thursday. By Friday, his name was completely off the injury report.

That’s exactly the kind of development West Virginia needed.

Hawkins has become a major part of Rich Rodriguez’s offense, particularly because of what he can accomplish with his legs. His ability to escape pressure and create rushing opportunities gives opposing defenses another problem to solve.

In fact, Hawkins has rushed for 20 touchdowns this season, setting a West Virginia school record. He is also approaching a rare milestone, with an opportunity to become the first WVU quarterback to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

Still, there’s one important question worth watching Saturday.

Being removed from the injury report is encouraging, but it doesn’t necessarily mean Hawkins will be operating at full strength. His mobility is such an important part of West Virginia’s offense that even a slight limitation could affect how Rodriguez approaches the game.

If Hawkins can move comfortably, WVU should have more flexibility with its play-calling. Designed quarterback runs, read-option plays and opportunities outside the pocket are all important elements of what makes him dangerous.

West Virginia Gets More Good News Before Houston Game

Hawkins wasn’t the only Mountaineer to receive a positive injury update.

Grayson’s removal from the report is another positive development for West Virginia’s offensive line. That’s especially important after WVU struggled to establish its running game against Kansas.

The Mountaineers finished that contest with just 35 rushing yards. For a Rodriguez-led offense that wants to control games on the ground, that simply isn’t good enough.

Of course, getting healthier doesn’t automatically solve every problem.

West Virginia still needs better execution up front, more consistent offensive production and fewer mistakes. Houston won’t make things easy, especially with the Cougars entering Morgantown as a ranked opponent.

There’s also an interesting injury situation on the other sideline. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was listed as questionable on Friday’s availability report, making his status another important storyline heading into kickoff.

For West Virginia fans, however, the biggest takeaway is simple.

The Mountaineers appear to be getting healthier at two important positions before a game they desperately need to win. With Hawkins available and bowl eligibility within reach, WVU has an opportunity to put last week’s disappointing performance behind it.

West Virginia and Houston are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.