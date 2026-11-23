The West Virginia Mountaineers were fortunate to have Colton McKivitz in Morgantown for five years. Since leaving the program, the former WVU offensive lineman has built a successful career with the San Francisco 49ers, becoming a dependable presence on their offensive line. Unfortunately, Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City brought a frightening moment for the veteran.

With approximately six minutes remaining in the second quarter, McKivitz appeared to suffer a serious leg injury when his leg became trapped and twisted awkwardly during a play. The scene was difficult to watch, and the reaction from his teammates showed just how much the 30-year-old means to San Francisco.

Veteran tackle Trent Williams appeared emotional as medical personnel attended to McKivitz. Other 49ers players reportedly threw their helmets in frustration, while the crowd applauded as the former Mountaineer was carted off the field.

At the time of writing, the exact nature and severity of McKivitz’s injury had not been confirmed. The appearance of the play was concerning, but any diagnosis will have to come from the team’s medical evaluation.

WVU Fans Know What Colton McKivitz Means to a Team

Long before McKivitz established himself in the NFL, he earned that same respect at West Virginia. He spent the 2015 through 2019 seasons with the Mountaineers, appearing in 50 games and making 47 starts.

His senior season was particularly impressive. McKivitz started every game at left tackle in 2019, earning first-team All-Big 12 recognition and sharing the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year award. He also received All-America honors, finishing his college career as one of the program’s most accomplished recent linemen.

San Francisco selected McKivitz in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He gradually worked his way into a larger role, eventually becoming a regular starter. The 49ers rewarded that development with a three-year contract extension in September 2025, keeping him under contract through 2028.

49ers’ Emotional Reaction Shows the Bigger Picture

Football injuries can change the mood of a stadium in seconds. That appeared to happen Sunday when teammates gathered around McKivitz and the crowd recognized the seriousness of the moment.

For West Virginia supporters, this wasn’t simply another NFL injury involving an unfamiliar player. McKivitz spent years representing the Mountaineers, developing into an award-winning offensive lineman before earning his place in professional football.

His durability has been a major part of that journey, which makes watching him leave the field especially difficult. There will be time to evaluate what the injury means for San Francisco’s offensive line once more information becomes available.

For now, the focus is on McKivitz’s health. Mountaineers fans and 49ers teammates alike will be hoping for encouraging news about a player who has earned respect at every stop.