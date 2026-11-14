Why Malik Washington Isn’t Playing Today as Maryland QB

The Maryland Terrapins don’t have a ton of things going well for their football program.

Malik Washington, though, is a bright spot. He’s an exciting dual-threat quarterback — that is, when he’s healthy and playing.

Washington isn’t in action on Saturday, though.

Maryland is at home against Wisconsin in a Big Ten clash. Cardell Williams is the guy playing QB for the Terps, not Washington.

Why Isn’t Malik Washington Playing?

Washington isn’t playing Saturday for Maryland due to injury.

The sequence went from Washington being a game-time decision to him eventually being benched rather than risk him getting hurt further.

Early on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted this:

“Source: Maryland QB Malik Washington is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision today against Wisconsin.”

A couple hours after that, Thamel shared this further update:

“Source: Malik Washington will not start today for Maryland against Wisconsin. He warmed up with a brace on his left knee. Redshirt senior transfer Cardell Williams will start his first game as a Terp. He’s started games at both Sacramento State and Tulsa in his career.”

The brace on Washington’s left knee provides more insight to what kind of lower-body injury he’s dealing with — and apparently it’s serious enough to keep him on the sideline for now.

Who is Cardell Williams?

Williams is Maryland’s backup QB who is now playing with Washington injured.

As Thamel said above, Williams has college starting experience from time at Sacramento State and Tulsa.

He first went to Tulsa for 2023 and 2024, then to Sac State for 2025 before arriving at Maryland.

Before Saturday, Williams had completed 6-of-7 passes for Maryland, including a touchdown. He also had 11 rushes this season for 71 yards.

In his freshman season at Tulsa, Williams ran for five touchdowns, so he’s definitely a dual-threat QB.