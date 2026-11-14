Hi, Subscriber

Why Malik Washington Isn’t Playing Today as Maryland QB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins throws a pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 07, 2026 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

The Maryland Terrapins don’t have a ton of things going well for their football program.

Malik Washington, though, is a bright spot. He’s an exciting dual-threat quarterback — that is, when he’s healthy and playing.

Washington isn’t in action on Saturday, though.

Maryland is at home against Wisconsin in a Big Ten clash. Cardell Williams is the guy playing QB for the Terps, not Washington.

Why Isn’t Malik Washington Playing?

GettyWEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Malik Washington #7 of the Maryland Terrapins scores a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 07, 2026 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Washington isn’t playing Saturday for Maryland due to injury.

The sequence went from Washington being a game-time decision to him eventually being benched rather than risk him getting hurt further.

Early on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted this:

“Source: Maryland QB Malik Washington is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision today against Wisconsin.”

A couple hours after that, Thamel shared this further update:

“Source: Malik Washington will not start today for Maryland against Wisconsin. He warmed up with a brace on his left knee. Redshirt senior transfer Cardell Williams will start his first game as a Terp. He’s started games at both Sacramento State and Tulsa in his career.”

The brace on Washington’s left knee provides more insight to what kind of lower-body injury he’s dealing with — and apparently it’s serious enough to keep him on the sideline for now.

Who is Cardell Williams?

Williams is Maryland’s backup QB who is now playing with Washington injured.

As Thamel said above, Williams has college starting experience from time at Sacramento State and Tulsa.

He first went to Tulsa for 2023 and 2024, then to Sac State for 2025 before arriving at Maryland.

Before Saturday, Williams had completed 6-of-7 passes for Maryland, including a touchdown. He also had 11 rushes this season for 71 yards.

In his freshman season at Tulsa, Williams ran for five touchdowns, so he’s definitely a dual-threat QB.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Malik Washington Isn’t Playing Today as Maryland QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on College Football News

More Heavy on College Football News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x