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Is Aidan Chiles Playing Today? Why Northwestern QB Isn’t in Game vs. Ohio State

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EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Aidan Chiles #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field on October 24, 2026 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

The Northwestern Wildcats have a big task ahead of them on Saturday.

Even with the Ohio State Buckeyes having lost two games in a row, they’re still OSU. They still have tons of talent.

And so when Northwestern starts action in Columbus, there’ll be a tall mountain to climb.

There’ll also be a problem: Northwestern will remain without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Why Isn’t Aidan Chiles Playing?

GettyEVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 10: Aidan Chiles #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks to throw during the third quarter of the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ryan Field on October 10, 2026 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

Chiles isn’t playing on Saturday due to a continued injury absence.

This will be Chiles’ second consecutive game missed.

The only reported detail is that it’s an upper-body injury.

How Long is Aidan Chiles Out?

Chiles’ return timeline is “uncertain,” according to a report a week ago from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

He’s been a star this season after transferring from Michigan State. Chiles has run Chip Kelly’s Wing-T-style offense to perfection.

He has 1,898 passing yards and has totaled 23 touchdowns between the air and ground. Chiles has also thrown just a single interception.

Who is Northwestern’s QB?

GettyMORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Nicco Marchiol #8 of the West Virginia Mountaineers throws the ball in the fourth quarter in a game against Pittsburgh Panthers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images)

Northwestern’s QB with Chiles out is Nicco Marchiol.

A transfer in from West Virginia, Marchiol is a well-traveled college quarterback with a bit of starting experience.

Marchiol got the nod a week ago against Iowa and was 24-for-32 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown. He took six sacks as part of a rushing line that included 23 carries for 52 yards.

Ohio State’s defense has struggled in its back-to-back losses — giving up 30 points to USC before allowing 41 to Oregon in consecutive defeats.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Aidan Chiles Playing Today? Why Northwestern QB Isn’t in Game vs. Ohio State

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