Is Aidan Chiles Playing Today? Why Northwestern QB Isn’t in Game vs. Ohio State

The Northwestern Wildcats have a big task ahead of them on Saturday.

Even with the Ohio State Buckeyes having lost two games in a row, they’re still OSU. They still have tons of talent.

And so when Northwestern starts action in Columbus, there’ll be a tall mountain to climb.

There’ll also be a problem: Northwestern will remain without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Why Isn’t Aidan Chiles Playing?

Chiles isn’t playing on Saturday due to a continued injury absence.

This will be Chiles’ second consecutive game missed.

The only reported detail is that it’s an upper-body injury.

How Long is Aidan Chiles Out?

Chiles’ return timeline is “uncertain,” according to a report a week ago from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

He’s been a star this season after transferring from Michigan State. Chiles has run Chip Kelly’s Wing-T-style offense to perfection.

He has 1,898 passing yards and has totaled 23 touchdowns between the air and ground. Chiles has also thrown just a single interception.

Who is Northwestern’s QB?

Northwestern’s QB with Chiles out is Nicco Marchiol.

A transfer in from West Virginia, Marchiol is a well-traveled college quarterback with a bit of starting experience.

Marchiol got the nod a week ago against Iowa and was 24-for-32 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown. He took six sacks as part of a rushing line that included 23 carries for 52 yards.

Ohio State’s defense has struggled in its back-to-back losses — giving up 30 points to USC before allowing 41 to Oregon in consecutive defeats.