Michigan Legend Desmond Howard Disses Wolverines Before Oregon Game

Desmond Howard doesn’t believe.

The Michigan Wolverines legend appears every week on ESPN’s College Gameday, where they pick winners in a number of the big games each week. This week, that included a pick for the Michigan-Oregon game.

Almost always, Howard will pick Michigan. The same is true for the whole panel — when they’ve got an obvious connection, it’s almost certain who they’re picking.

This time, though, Howard went against the grain.

Howard picked Oregon.

Desmond Howard Picks Oregon

Howard wasn’t the only member of the panel to pick Oregon. All four weekly contributors picked the Ducks.

Oregon is favored and is coming off a win at Ohio State before heading back home to Eugene to host the Wolverines.

The Ducks are ranked now, and Michigan is reeling — not even able decide on which of their two QBs deserves the majority of the reps right now.

Howard’s pick of Oregon was still shocking given how Gameday generally operates. It shocked panelist Kirk Herbstreit, who got up from his seat and came to give Howard a hug.

Howard will surely hear about this choice.

Did Anyone Pick Michigan?

Only one person sitting at the desk picked Michigan, and it was their guest, Ian Johnson.

The show was in Boise, and Johnson is the Boise State legend who ran in the game-winning score nearly two decades ago in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma — and then proposed to his girlfriend after scoring.

Johnson picked Michigan on Saturday.

He told the story that he had grown up a Michigan fan.

“Maybe I have more allegiance than some at this table,” Johnson said, clearly alluding to Howard.

He then said, “We are in Idaho, this is a no-fly zone,” in regards to the Ducks.

The Boise State fans don’t like Oregon, and they cheered Johnson’s pick after booing the others picking the Ducks. Howard probably was getting booed from afar, too.