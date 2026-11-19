Colton Joseph arrived in Madison, Wisconsin from the transfer portal with the expectation of leading an exciting offensive revival for the Badgers.

Instead, he soon might be returning to the portal. Things haven’t gone as hoped for Joseph at Wisconsin.

The athletically gifted Joseph isn’t even the Badgers’ starting quarterback at the moment. That certainly wasn’t in the cards when he committed as a transfer to Wisconsin.

Joseph’s future is now in doubt, as he may have to look for another college football home. And for the Badgers it isn’t much better — they too have to figure out what comes next at the most important position in sports.

Colton Joseph Transfer Update

The Athletic recently named Joseph as a transfer candidate. The new article, published this week by Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr., isn’t so much about what players are planning to do as it is about which guys would draw legitimate interest in the portal.

Joseph would definitely have suitors, almost as if he’s getting a do-over after a rough season with the Badgers.

“Joseph is known mostly for his running ability and was a celebrated transfer addition this preseason but is currently behind Ryan Hopkins on the depth chart,” The Athletic writes.

A new team for Joseph would certainly have to answer the question of how much of this season at Wisconsin reflects his true talent.

But in the end, the QB market this offseason will have a lot of teams looking without a ton of supply available. Joseph should get another chance if he decides to transfer.

Colton Joseph Before Wisconsin

Joseph was an absolute star before coming to Wisconsin as he played QB for Old Dominion.

He was named the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. That’s what earned him such heavy transfer interest as a known dual-threat quarterback who has had success at the FBS level.

It didn’t translate to Wisconsin, but if Joseph chooses to try again, he’ll surely garner another solid opportunity.