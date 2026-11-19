This likely isn’t where Justin Lamson expected to end his college football career, but he’s now part of one of the most underrated rivalries in the sport, and it’s happening on Saturday.

Lamson’s Montana State Bobcats will be clashing with the Montana Grizzlies, and it’s two top-10 FCS teams in a showdown with lots on the line beyond just pride.

It provides a reason to consider Lamson’s journey, though, because it’s been a bit of a winding one.

Montana State is Lamson’s fourth school, and it likely wasn’t on his radar as a high-ranking high school recruit.

But it’s with the Bobcats where Lamson found a home and developed into a national champion.

How Justin Lamson Got From Syracuse to Montana State

Lamson was a talented high school recruit coming out of Oak Ridge in the Sacramento area in California.

He ranked as a top-20 dual-threat quarterback, and that was enough to pique the interest of Syracuse University, where Lamson enrolled to play for the Orange.

An injury ruined Lamson’s time at Syracuse, though, and he chose to go with a quick transfer out of the program to find a fresh start.

That choice brought Lamson to Stanford, where he made four starts over two seasons.

In 2023, he led Stanford with five rushing touchdowns — including a TD against Notre Dame in a game in which he ran 10 times for 82 yards.

Then in 2024, Lamson set Stanford’s single-season quarterback rushing touchdown record when he carried into the end zone eight times for the year.

Lamson originally chose after that to transfer from Stanford to Bowling Green, but after spending the spring at BGSU, he left and arrived in Bozeman to play for Montana State. That decision worked out.

Last fall, Lamson set a Big Sky record by completed 71.6% of his passes, and he was second-team All-American. He threw for 7,132 yards and ran for another 734.

In the national semifinal, he threw an 87-yard touchdown on third-and-20 — against Montana — and then Lamson threw a 20-yard TD on fourth-and-12 in overtime of the national championship game.

His 3,906 yards of total offense set a Montana State record.

Bozeman was exactly where he was meant to end up.

Justin Lamson Family

Lamson comes from a football family.

His dad Jeff played at Washington State and then for the Seattle Seahawks.

His brother Colton played at UC-Davis and then in the Canadian Football League.

His mother, Lisa, was a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers.

And now Justin Lamson is doing his thing at Montana State, with at least a potential for NFL looks in the future.