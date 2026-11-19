The Houston Cougars will want to forget last week, when they were stunningly upset by Colorado and Deion Sanders.

Before that, Houston was putting together an impressive season, and they’ll still have a chance to close strong with a couple weeks left in the regular season. In particular, quarterback Connor Weigman can continue to prove the doubters wrong.

Weigman was already a quality player last season, but oftentimes these days when a QB stays put with a program, it almost feels like it caps their ceiling in a transfer-heavy era.

But at Houston, Weigman has proven that a player can keep getting better. He’s developed into an incredibly impressive QB for the Cougars.

That has caught the eye of The Athletic’s Antonio Morales, who wrote an article this week analyzing which quarterbacks he was wrong about before the year.

Connor Weigman Earns Apology

Morales ranked Weigman as the No. 28 QB in the country heading into the year.

Weigman has clearly proven to be better than that, and Morales readily acknowledges that.

“Conner Weigman has thrown for 2,552 yards (14th nationally) and 25 touchdowns (tied for sixth),” Morales writes. “He’s tossed just three interceptions, and he’s also rushed for 308 yards and seven scores. The former five-star who began his career at Texas A&M is having a very impressive season.”

In the case of Weigman, it was too tempting to view more “talented” QBs as being ahead of him, but the production speaks volumes here.

“He was ranked 28th in the preseason after throwing for 2,705 yards, rushing for 700 and accounting for 36 total touchdowns while helping Houston win 10 games in 2025,” Morales writes. “There are certainly more refined passers who we ranked ahead of Weigman, but most of them weren’t as productive as he was last season. And that probably should’ve counted for something. Now Weigman has taken his game to another level.”

CFP Chances

The one bummer for Houston and Weigman at the moment is that the College Football Playoff appears out of reach.

Their surprise loss to Colorado really damaged any chance they had remaining of getting in the CFP.

They’ll have to get up off the mat and finish strong anyway, and with Weigman leading the way, they’ll likely do just that — starting Saturday against West Virginia.