Legend Bey continues to draw attention for a variety of reasons.

After a recruiting saga that saw him wobble back and forth between Ohio State and Tennessee, his freshman season hasn’t exactly been stable, either.

Bey has shown flashes of his talent, but also shown a bit of a lack of discipline.

There have also been musings about whether he might transfer after the year, including some cryptic social media posts that have Buckeyes fans keeping their eyes peeled for Bey’s next move.

This week, a couple developments took place — and they might not provide a ton of hints, but they’re the latest we know about Bey at the moment.

Legend Bey Makes Agent Decision

Bey appears to have signed with a new agent this week.

YM APPA Sports posted a welcome to Bey on social media.

While a player of Bey’s level surely already had some handling his NIL opportunities, this apparent shift will have some fans wondering if he’ll be looking to transfer.

It could also just be a coincidental change, but it’s certainly worth noting.

Ryan Day Comments on Legend Bey

Day got the chance to speak about Bey after Ohio State’s win over Northwestern last weekend.

Bey had a slick catch against the Wildcats after which he juked two defenders, but then he got a taunting penalty at the end of the play, so Day referenced all of that.

“You guys see the talent, and I have all the faith in the world that there’s a lot of really good football ahead for Legend,” Day said following Saturday’s win. “But the discipline at the end to just give the ball to the official and just get back to the huddle, because that’s what’s required on that play.”

Ohio State has only used Bey sparingly. He had one run (six yards) and one catch (nine yards) against Northwestern. For the season, he has 19 runs for 80 yards and five catches for 52 yards with a touchdown.

The Buckeyes have generally slow-played their freshmen this season, aside from necessity with QB Luke Fahey after Julian Sayin’s injury. It’ll be interesting to watch if the highly heralded class sticks it out in Columbus or not.