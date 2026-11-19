The Maryland Terrapins continue to look for their next football head coach after firing Mike Locksley, and while the rumor mill is running rampant, it’s not really clear who might end up with the job.

Whoever it is might have to figure out a new plan at the quarterback position. Malik Washington is certainly in a position to transfer if he chooses to do so.

Washington — who is not the same person as the Miami Dolphins WR by the same name, despite confusion last weekend on an NFL broadcast — is a talented QB who didn’t quite take the leap this season people were hoping for.

To be fair to Washington, though, it’s been a bumpy season for the Terps, so it’s hard to totally attribute the fault to Washington.

Regardless, if he entered the transfer portal, there’d be interest, and there’s some new buzz on that this week.

Malik Washington Transfer Update

Washington was recently named as a transfer candidate in an article by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr.

The premise of the article wasn’t so much about what the players themselves are thinking and more what the sport would think if certain players went into the portal — in Washington’s case, the idea being that he’d definitely have suitors if he chose to leave Maryland.

“Maryland’s firing of Mike Locksley, who signed Washington, makes this situation worth watching,” The Athletic writes. “Washington was another high-ceiling talent viewed favorably by personnel staffers coming into this season, but he has thrown just 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2026.”

Those struggles could slow down the race for Washington a bit, but there’ll be plenty of teams that need QBs this offseason.

Malik Washington Struggles

The big key for potential suitors, if Washington decides to transfer, is determining what he was at fault for to understand what he can bring to a new team.

“Maryland is replacing Mike Locksley,” Morales wrote in a separate new article this week. “Washington was one of Locksley’s most significant signees, but a new coach changes the equation for Washington, who has been the face of the Terrapins’ program.”

Washington’s raw talent remains apparent, and there’ll be a coach somewhere who wants to tap into that.