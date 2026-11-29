The Wyoming Cowboys have a chance.

They finished the Mountain West Conference slate of games with a 6-2 record in league play, which in some years would be good enough to advance to the league title game.

This season, though, it’s more complicated.

New Mexico leads the standings at 7-1, so they’re into the Mountain West title game no matter what.

But the next three teams are all 6-2: Wyoming, UNLV and North Dakota State.

The league’s tiebreaker system is actually sending this all the way down to the computers to figure out who will take on New Mexico.

How Computer Tiebreaker Works for Wyoming

The reason this is going to computers in the first place is that the three Mountain West teams tied with one another at 6-2 in the conference — NDSU, UNLV and Wyoming — all went 1-1 against each other.

The only way on the entire league tiebreaker list they have to break this three-way tie now is computer rankings.

The Mountain West uses a composite of SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource — which all are a bit mysterious as far as their formulas are concerned, but three of them publish weekly updates.

Heading into the final weekend, NDSU ranked above UNLV and Wyoming in all three of SP+, ESPN SOR and KPI. Only SportSource is not publicly known until it’s needed for a tiebreaker.

It appears that the Mountain West will average those four formulas together to create a composite that determines who plays for the league title.

Bad News for Wyoming

The metrics all favored North Dakota State entering the final week of the season.

Wyoming didn’t help its cause in the metrics with its result on Saturday, either. The Cowboys were done with their conference slate, but they had a chance to improve their standings in the computer systems by beating UConn at home.

Instead, the Huskies from Connecticut came to Laramie and left with a 17-10 win.

That will likely only push Wyoming down the rankings further.

Barring a shock, it appears the Cowboys will miss the league title game.

At 7-5 for the season, they’ll still get a chance to play in a bowl, but it’s a bummer for them that it appears the Mountain West championship will just elude their reach.