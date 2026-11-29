The Alabama Crimson Tide had one job on Saturday to ensure their spot in the College Football Playoff: Beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl. But the Tigers got the better of ‘Bama, and now everything is up in the air as it pertains to the CFP.

And in this case, Alabama’s toughest competition won’t come from the SEC. It’ll be from the Big Ten in the form of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers.

The way things are shaping up, it’s possible that only one of those three teams makes the College Football Playoff — and at most, probably two.

Iowa and Indiana both won on Saturday, but only IU will play on conference championship weekend.

With assistance from the new article by ESPN’s Heather Dinich, here’s what you need to know about how this all breaks down.

Alabama CFP Projection

As it stands, Dinich projects Alabama at No. 12 in the rankings — which would keep the Crimson Tide out of the field.

Not only will the top Group of 6 team take one of the 12 spots, but the Big Ten champion (UCLA vs. Indiana) could need to snag one of the last couple spots for its automatic berth, rather than being a team already higher in the rankings.

“If the committee’s No. 12 team is the Big Ten champion on Selection Day, the No. 11 team will be excluded for the highest-ranked Group of 6 team, which today is still projected to be two-loss Boise State,” Dinich explains.

Alabama hasn’t done itself any favors.

“A third loss and a shrinking résumé puts Alabama’s playoff chances in trouble,” Dinich writes. “The committee has been impressed by what it has seen from Iowa on film, and Alabama has been playing with fire. The Tide lost the two biggest games they played — against Georgia and Tennessee. Unranked LSU is the only Power 4 opponent over .500 that Alabama has beaten since it lost to Tennessee on Oct. 17.”

The one hope for the Crimson Tide would be that the committee could simply believe in it more than Iowa.

“It’s possible Auburn sneaks into the CFP top 25 as a four-loss team with wins against Alabama and Georgia, helping to diminish some of the blow of the loss,” Dinich writes. “Some committee members could simply think Alabama is still a better team than Iowa. Iowa’s best wins are against Washington, Wisconsin and Nebraska.”

Comparing to Iowa

The Hawkeyes only have two losses, which is their main selling point.

Iowa’s two best wins are over Nebraska, which was No. 25 on Friday when the Hawkeyes beat them, and Washington, which just knocked off Indiana and Oregon back to back.

Dinich has them projected at No. 10 right now.

“The selection committee will have a strong debate this week about how to order Iowa, three-loss Alabama and Indiana,” Dinich writes. “If Iowa is going to earn an at-large bid, it needs to be in the top 10 to be safe because the committee could have the Big Ten champion ranked at No. 11 or No. 12, and one of those spots will need to go to the highest-ranked Group of 6 team.”

Indiana Has Trump Card

Indiana has the one thing the others don’t: another game.

The Hoosiers play in the Big Ten title game, which gives them a chance to be automatically in the field with a win.

“The Hoosiers clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game against UCLA after Oregon and Michigan both lost,” Dinich writes. “They were bumped up two spots by default after UCLA and Oregon lost and dropped out of the top 14. The Nov. 14 win against USC would keep them ahead of the Trojans, and it’s their only win against a CFP top 25 opponent.”

Whether the Hoosiers or Bruins win that title game, it hurts Alabama that there isn’t a higher-ranked team in it that was already going to be in the field regardless.