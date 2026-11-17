Bryson DeChambeau suggested, with the downfall of LIV Golf, that he could just use his YouTube popularity to continue his golfing career there and not return to a major professional tour.

While it seemed outlandish to those associated with the traditional competitive format of golf, with DeChambeau, you could never be too sure.

He certainly had the following for it if that was the route he decided to take.

But on Tuesday, news emerged of DeChambeau’s plans going forward. It won’t just be YouTube.

Bryson DeChambeau Makes Decision on Career as YouTube Golfer

DeChambeau won’t be just a YouTube golfer going forward.

The Telegraph has reported that DeChambeau will be joining the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).

Players leaving LIV Golf have to serve a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, so the best option for competition for DeChambeau in the year ahead is the DP World Tour.

It’s a path that Patrick Reed followed in 2026, and he just re-earned his PGA Tour card.

If all goes well for DeChambeau, he can be back on the PGA Tour in 2028.

The Telegraph’s James Corrigan wrote this:

There were fears that DeChambeau could concentrate on his social media channels instead and attempt to become the first “YouTube” golfer to be competitive in the majors without playing on a Tour. The Californian has more than 10 million followers and subscribers on platforms ranging from YouTube to Instagram and insisted that this highly unlikeable marriage could work out. “That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that,” DeChambeau said earlier this year. Yet after a statement issued last week in which he suggested a measure of contrition, DeChambeau – who disappointed the game at large at the Open in July with his entitled behaviour in arguing with officials over a clear two-shot penalty – has reentered the mainstream and so avoided being frozen out of the professional sport.

DeChambeau, 33, is still in his golfing prime, and he isn’t leaving the traditional avenues of the sport yet.

Reaction to Bryson DeChambeau

The most entertaining reaction on social media came from Sporting Life’s Ben Coley, who wrote, “Colour me shocked that Bryson did in fact not decide to just do YouTube and majors.”

Another fan wrote: “Might be the most sensible decision he’s made in a while.”

There certainly will be plenty of eyes watching when DeChambeau takes to the course on the DP World Tour — which will have its most stacked fields in a long time with the LIV departures coming there, also including Jon Rahm.