The collapse of LIV Golf has forced some of the biggest names in professional golf to reconsider their futures. Now, two former LIV Golf stars and major champions have secured a new place to compete in 2027.

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith have reached agreements with the DP World Tour to receive invitations to a select number of tournaments next season, the organization confirmed on November 17.

The announcement comes as Bryson DeChambeau has also made his decision, accepting full membership on the European circuit through an exemption earned with his 2024 U.S. Open victory.

Johnson and Smith’s arrangements are more restrictive, but they nevertheless provide a significant opportunity for two of LIV Golf’s most recognizable stars to return to regular competition following the Saudi-backed league’s downfall.

Dustin Johnson & Cameron Smith Secure DP World Tour Agreements

The DP World Tour announced its finalized 2027 membership categories on Tuesday, confirming that Johnson and Smith are among nine former LIV golfers who have signed agreements for tournament invitations.

The arrangements will begin with the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship and apply to designated tournaments throughout the season. However, the agreements explicitly exclude the Rolex Series, which features some of the circuit’s most prestigious events.

The tour also emphasized that invitations were distributed with consideration for existing members, whose playing opportunities could otherwise be affected by the arrival of several established stars.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings addressed the decision in the organization’s announcement, describing the approach as a response to the dramatic changes in professional golf.

“As golf’s global Tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds,” Kinnings said.

For Johnson and Smith, the agreements provide a clearer outlook after weeks of uncertainty surrounding their professional futures.

Johnson, 42, has won 24 PGA Tour events, including the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters. Smith, meanwhile, is a six-time PGA Tour winner whose biggest victory came at the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

Former LIV Golf Stars Face Uncertain PGA Tour Futures

The new agreements don’t necessarily settle the long-term futures of Johnson or Smith.

Although both will compete on the DP World Tour in 2027, neither has been granted the full membership privileges awarded to DeChambeau.

Their paths back to the PGA Tour also remain complicated.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed on November 16 that the organization currently has no plans to revive its special Returning Member Program, which allowed Brooks Koepka to rejoin the circuit earlier this year.

Smith was among the former LIV players eligible for that earlier program but chose not to participate.

Former LIV golfers also face suspension requirements stemming from their participation in the breakaway league, potentially limiting their opportunities on the PGA Tour until later in 2027.

For now, the DP World Tour offers Johnson and Smith a valuable opportunity to compete against established international fields.

Their agreements are not complete solutions to the uncertainty created by LIV Golf’s collapse, but they represent meaningful steps toward the next chapters of their careers.