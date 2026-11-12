Dan Hicks’s Wife Hannah Announced Personal News Just Weeks Before Unfortunate Loss

Legendary NBC Sports golf announcer Dan Hicks died late Wednesday at age 64, his family announced Thursday.

Hicks died in Connecticut of an acute illness, according to his wife, ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.

He leaves behind a family of four. His wife and their three daughters: Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

The unfortunate loss came two weeks after Storm announced major personal news.

Hannah Storm Announces Major Personal News

Storm, 64, shared the news Oct. 28 on Instagram. She said she is recovering from a second surgery and is cancer-free after a hysterectomy.

“This year I will be cheering on my ESPN/ABC NYC Marathon family from my living room,” Storm wrote. “I was hoping to be back in time for Sunday’s race, but my doctors have advised me to take a little more time to recover from surgery. Most importantly, I’m very grateful to be cancer-free after undergoing a hysterectomy.”

Storm disclosed a breast cancer diagnosis in March 2024 in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She said she was diagnosed in January with ductal carcinoma in situ.

It is a noninvasive, stage 0 breast cancer. A routine mammogram in November 2023 led to the diagnosis.

Storm had a lumpectomy on Feb. 1, 2024 and doctors later considered her cancer-free.

Dan Hicks Was Supposed to Anchor Notre Dame’s on Saturday

Hicks was not suffering from a long-term illness; rather, it was unanticipated. Details of what exactly went wrong are not available yet. It all happened very fast.

Hicks was scheduled to call Notre Dame’s game against Boston College on Saturday.

A Tucson native, Hicks graduated from the University of Arizona in 1984. He joined NBC Sports in 1992 after three years at CNN.

Hicks became the network’s lead golf voice in 2000 after working as a tower announcer from 1995 to 1999.

He was in his seventh season calling Notre Dame games. He worked them from 2013 to 2016 and returned in 2024.