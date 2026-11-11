Tiger Woods Announces Career News Ahead of New PGA Tour Season

Tiger Woods appears to be nearing a return to golf. The 50-year-old resolved his Florida legal case in September.

He has not competed since March 24, when his team lost in the TGL finals.

Woods shared an update on his plans Tuesday, weeks before the 2027 PGA Tour season begins.

Tiger Woods Announces Career News

Woods said he is feeling better.

“I’ve been training quite a bit,” Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. “I will be at Hero.”

He said he will attend regardless, but did not confirm whether he will play.

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event that Woods hosts each year in the Bahamas. The 20-player field has no cut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field. Scheffler won the event in 2023 and 2024.

Woods last played the Hero World Challenge in 2023, when he finished 18th.

The 15-time major champion has also looked healthier in the video.

Other December starts are possible. Woods might play in Jupiter Links’ TGL season opener on Dec. 27. He might also team with Charlie at the PNC Championship.

Tiger and Charlie Woods Could Share a PGA Tour Field

Tiger and Charlie Woods could play in the same PGA Tour event in 2027.

Diamante developer Ken Jowdy told Golfweek he would welcome both players at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Jowdy said he believes Woods would want Charlie to earn a spot on merit.

Diamante, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hosts the tournament on the Woods-designed El Cardonal course.

Neither of the father-son duo has committed to the 2027 tournament.