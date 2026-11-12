Rickie Fowler Personal News Emerges Amid $73 Million Career Milestone

Rickie Fowler is enjoying life with his family as the golfer is mostly taking time off from the PGA Tour schedule. Fowler is never too far away from golf, even in the offseason.

The golf star was spotted with his daughters attending the first-ever WGTL event at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Fowler and wife Allison Stokke Fowler have two daughters: Maya and Nellie.

The venue is the same arena where the men’s TGL events take place with stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Michelle Wie West reached out to Fowler during the competition for advice.

“Wie West, who dropped to her knees when it did not drop, heeded the advice of Rickie Fowler, who attended the match with his daughters,” The Palm Beach Post’s Tom D’Angelo wrote in a November 8, story titled, “Competition, entertainment proves ‘electric’ start for WTGL.”

“She asked Fowler for ‘last-minute advice.’

“‘Go straight,’ he said. She could not have gone any straighter.”

Rickie Fowler Has Earned More Than $73 Million During His Pro Golf Career

Following the 2026 season, Fowler’s career earnings have topped $73.6 million, per Spotrac. The PGA Tour has Fowler at No. 17 on the list of all-time career earnings list at $59 million.

Fowler has earned the majority of his tournament money on the PGA Tour. The golfer recently played in his first tournament since being eliminated from the PGA Tour playoffs in August.

Back in October, Fowler finished 71st at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. The star nearly earned $5 million from PGA Tour events in 2026.

PGA Tour News: Rickie Fowler Is Expected to Have Offseason Surgery

While star golfers like Fowler are competing in some one-off events, the upcoming 2027 season does not begin until The American Express tournament on January 21, at La Quinta, California. Fowler is expected to have sinus surgery during the offseason.

“He’s had a serious sinus infection for more than two years, and after this season concludes — they’ve tried all the antibiotics and medicine – they’re going to have to do surgery,” PGA Tour Radio’s Doug Bell said of Fowler back in August, per The Mirror.

“He said he’s not looking forward to it and it really has held him back, and that’s kind of unknown. We didn’t know that about Rick.”

Rickie Fowler & Wife Allison Stokke Fowler Made Personal Gesture at PGA Tour Event

As Fowler takes time to spend with his daughters, it is worth remember the golfer’s kind gesture on Mother’s Day. Back in May, Fowler and his wife Allison celebrated moms in the Charlotte area.

Fowler worked with the kids on their putting, while Allison spent time with the mothers for a spa day ahead of the Truist Championship.

“I’m Rickie Fowler and I’m Allison Fowler,” the couple noted in a May 9, video posted by the PGA Tour.

“Today we’re at the Truist Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, and we’re going to help some local kids do two of my favorite things: work on their golf game and celebrate moms.”