Tiger Woods Has 3 Possible Paths Back to Competitive Golf Before the End of the Year

Tiger Woods has three possible opportunities to make his long-awaited return to competitive golf before the end of 2026, with events scheduled throughout December.

The 15-time major champion has not competed in an official tournament since The Open Championship in July 2024, but his upcoming calendar includes the Hero World Challenge, the PNC Championship and the TGL season opener.

Each event offers Woods a different opportunity to return to competition after more than two years away from tournament golf.

The earliest possibility is the Hero World Challenge, which begins December 3 in the Bahamas. Woods also has potential opportunities to compete alongside his son, Charlie Woods, later in the month or return with his Jupiter Links Golf Club team when TGL begins its new season.

Woods has not officially confirmed which event, if any, will mark his comeback.

Hero World Challenge: December 3-6 Could Be Tiger Woods’ First Opportunity

The Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 3-6 in the Bahamas, is the earliest possible date for Woods to return.

Woods hosts the annual tournament, which features a limited field of 20 professional golfers.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas are among the players already committed to the tournament.

Woods is not currently listed in the field, but his comments during a November 10 appearance raised the possibility that he could participate.

“I’m feeling better. No doubt about that. I’ve been training quite a bit. I will be at the Hero,” Woods told SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio.

“I’m there either way, so I’ll see you there,” he added with a laugh.

Woods did not clarify whether he intends to play or attend solely as the tournament’s host.

If he receives one of the remaining exemptions and decides to compete, the Hero World Challenge would mark his first tournament appearance since July 2024.

PNC Championship: December 17-20 Offers Another Comeback Option

Woods could also return at the PNC Championship, scheduled for December 17-20 in Orlando, Florida.

The annual family tournament has previously featured Woods competing alongside his son, Charlie.

Unlike traditional PGA Tour events, the PNC Championship allows players to use golf carts.

That option could make the tournament a potential return destination for Woods, who has dealt with numerous injuries and surgeries throughout his career.

The father-son duo has competed together at the event in previous years, drawing considerable attention from golf fans.

However, Woods has not announced whether he and Charlie will participate in the 2026 tournament.

The event would also offer a different competitive setting than the Hero World Challenge, with professional golfers teaming up with family members rather than competing individually.

TGL Season Opener: December 27 Could Mark Woods’ Return With Jupiter Links

The third possible comeback date is December 27, when the new TGL season begins.

Woods’ team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, is scheduled to compete in the season opener.

Woods co-founded the technology-focused golf league with fellow major champion Rory McIlroy.

TGL combines traditional golf shots with simulator technology and a specially designed indoor competition venue.

Before his latest comments about the Hero World Challenge, the TGL opener had been viewed as a possible return date for Woods.