Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Set for Major $4 Million Golf Showdown

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is set to join fellow major winners Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark for a star-studded golf showdown this November.

The three PGA Tour stars will be joined by rising sensation Jackson Koivun for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Skins Game, competing for a massive $4 million purse.

According to GolfWRX, the event will take place on Black Friday, November 27, at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on Prime Video, with the broadcast available worldwide without requiring an Amazon Prime membership or subscription.

The announcement marks the second consecutive year of the revamped Skins Game, which returned in 2025 after a 17-year absence.

This year’s field features three established major champions and one of the game’s brightest young stars, with a unique format offering players an opportunity to win substantial prize money on individual holes.

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Headline Star-Studded Skins Game Field

Koepka headlines the field after returning to the PGA Tour earlier this year following his departure from LIV Golf.

The five-time major champion has continued making notable moves since returning, including joining TGL’s Motor City Golf Club for its inaugural 2027 season.

Thomas, meanwhile, will make his first appearance in the revived competition after originally being scheduled to participate last year.

The two-time PGA Championship winner withdrew from the 2025 event due to a back injury, with Shane Lowry taking his place.

Clark adds another established name to the competition. The 2023 U.S. Open champion has accumulated multiple PGA Tour victories and brings considerable experience competing in high-pressure events.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition, however, is Koivun.

Koivun has quickly established himself as a rising star in the game of golf. He won the 3M Open in just his third professional start.

Koivun also delivered an impressive performance at the Presidents Cup, helping the United States secure victory at Medinah. He finished the event unbeaten with a 2-0-1 record.

Now, Koivun will tee it up alongside established stars and his new TGL teammate, Brooks Koepka.

$4 Million Skins Game Returns With New Venue & Format

The Skins Game originally debuted in 1983 and became a popular Thanksgiving weekend golf tradition, featuring legendary players such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

After disappearing from the schedule following its 2008 edition, the competition returned last November.

Keegan Bradley won the revived event, collecting 11 skins and $2.1 million while competing against Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry.

This year’s tournament moves to Atlantic Fields Club, a Tom Fazio-designed course in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Unlike traditional stroke-play tournaments, the Skins Game assigns a cash value to individual holes. Players compete to win each hole outright, with tied holes resulting in the money carrying over to subsequent holes.

The 2026 edition will also change last year’s format by having all four participants begin with zero winnings rather than the reverse-purse system introduced in 2025.

With $4 million available and four accomplished competitors, the event offers another opportunity for golf fans to watch some of the sport’s biggest names compete outside the traditional PGA Tour schedule.

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game begins at 9 a.m. ET on November 27, exclusively on Prime Video.