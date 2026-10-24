Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Relationship Timeline: How Their Romance Survived a Difficult Year

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have dated since late 2024, but kept their relationship private until March 2025.

Since then, the couple has attended golf events together and supported each other through a difficult 2026. Woods faced legal issues following a car crash, while Trump underwent treatment for breast cancer.

On October 23, Trump announced that she was cancer-free, six months after revealing her diagnosis.

Here’s a look at their relationship, from when they first started dating to Trump’s latest health update.

Late 2024: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Start Dating

Woods and Trump reportedly started dating around Thanksgiving 2024 after becoming friends.

The two already had several connections. Both lived in South Florida, and their children played competitive golf.

Woods shares two children, Sam and Charlie, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Trump has five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Charlie and Kai both played competitive junior golf, and the families knew each other through their connections to the sport.

March 2025: Woods Confirms His Romance With Trump

On March 13, 2025, reports revealed that Woods and Trump had been quietly dating for several months.

Ten days later, Woods confirmed the relationship on Instagram with two photos of the couple.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

President Donald Trump later told reporters that Woods had called him about the relationship before making it public.

“Tiger actually called me a few months ago,” Trump said. “And he told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both.”

Woods and the president have known each other for years. In 2019, Trump awarded the golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

March 2026: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Show PDA at TGL Finals

In March 2026, Woods and Trump showed some PDA at the TGL Finals in Florida.

Before Woods competed, he kissed Trump on the cheek while she wrapped her arms around him. Her daughters Kai and Chloe were also there.

Later that month, Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida and was charged with DUI.

He pleaded not guilty on March 31, according to court documents.

Woods later traveled to Switzerland for treatment before returning to the United States in May.

May 2026: Vanessa Trump Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

On May 20, Trump announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,” she wrote on Instagram. “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.”

Woods was reportedly focused on helping Trump through her treatment.

In June, a source told People that the golfer had been supportive throughout her diagnosis.

“Vanessa’s needs and issues have taken Tiger’s thoughts outside of his own legal, medical and personal struggles, which has been good for him,” the insider said.

“He has given her a lot of love — even while away working on himself. It shows he has character.”

On June 13, Trump shared another update, saying she was recovering from surgery and beginning the second stage of treatment.

September 2026: Vanessa Trump Joins Woods at Florida Courthouse

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In September, Trump accompanied Woods to a Florida courthouse as his DUI case was resolved.

The couple arrived together and were photographed holding hands as they left.

Woods lost his license for five years, was fined $1,500, and received a guilty/no-contest finding for reckless and careless driving as part of a plea deal in his September 2026 Florida DUI case

October 2026: Vanessa Trump Announces She’s Cancer-Free

On October 23, Trump revealed that her latest test results came back clear.

“My results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” she said in a 30-second Instagram video shared by her daughter Kai.

Kai also filmed a longer interview with her mother and Dr. Nicole Saphier about breast cancer, treatment and early detection.

“I sat down with my mom and Dr. Nicole Saphier to talk about my mom’s journey with breast cancer and learn more about prevention and early detection,” Kai wrote on Instagram.

The full interview was scheduled to premiere on YouTube on October 24 as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.