American Basketball Player Facing Life In Prison After Major Nigeria Drug Arrest

Former American college basketball and international player Da’monte Khiree Greene is potentially facing life in prison after the 28-year-old was reportedly arrested in Nigeria with 75 pounds of marijuana.

Greene had been traveling from Thailand, where he was playing basketball, to Nigeria, and after being found with suitcases full of drugs, he could face anywhere from a four-year sentence for possession to a life sentence for drug trafficking, as the country has very strict anti-marijuana laws.

Greene had played in lower-level divisions during his college career and had a semi-pro stint in America before continuing his professional basketball career overseas.

Da’monte Khiree Green Facing Life In Prison After Drug Arrest

Per Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Greene was traveling from. Thailand to Nigeria to ‘build networks’ for his career before the arrest occurred.

“On Wednesday 11th November, acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives at the MMIA intercepted a 28-year-old American citizen, Greene Da’monte Khiree, who arrived in Lagos aboard an Emirates Airline flight from Thailand via Dubai. The suspect, who was placed under discreet surveillance upon arrival, was observed abandoning his two checked-in bags before attempting to exit the airport with only his carry-on luggage. He was promptly apprehended at the airport car park,” the organization wrote in a statement.

“A search of the two abandoned bags, both bearing his name tag, revealed sixteen parcels of Loud in each, totalling thirty-two parcels with a combined weight of 33.95 kilograms. A tracking device was also recovered from the bags. The suspect, a native of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who claimed he has lived in Thailand since October 2025 where he plays professional basketball, said he came to Nigeria on holiday to build networks for his basketball career. A forensic examination of his mobile phone revealed information pointing to his knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity.”

The agency reportedly tracked his whereabouts before the arrest, and Greene has been in custody since. It is one of many drug arrests that have been made in Nigeria recently, as the country has been cracking down on trafficking, with Greene one of the latest facing a major punishment in the country.

Updates on his arrest or potential sentencing have not yet been released or announced, but for the time being, the American basketball player is facing prison time for his involvement in the 75 lbs (nearly 34 kgs) of marijuana found at the airport.

Arrested American Basketball Player’s Career

Little is known about Greene’s basketball career, but more details will likely emerge as his arrest is further investigated.

What is known is that the basketball player began his playing career at Reinhardt University, a private school in Georgia, during the 2017-18 college basketball season, before playing half a season at South Georgia Technical College.

He then went semi-pro in his home state of Georgia as the Savannah native continued his career.

“He was the leading scorer for the semi-pro basketball team The Georgia Bombers during the 2023-24 season, averaging 26.3 points per game, according to the Basketball Job Market,” the New York Post wrote. “The basketballer made the move to the Southeast Asian nation where he played for the Buriram Boars during the 2025-26 season before joining Fully Feared BC. He is also on the roster of the Thai Premier Men’s League pro basketball team, the Pattani Raptors, last taking to the court on Nov. 7 during a 102-81 defeat to the Buriram Broncos.”

Per the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the BBC also reported he played in the Phuket Elite Cup in Thailand on 26 September.

Greene will likely not be playing professional basketball anytime soon, because, as mentioned, he could be facing anywhere from four years to a life sentence after the drug arrest in Nigeria.

More details will likely emerge soon, but for now, Greene is one of a few American basketball players who have been arrested in foreign countries for drug-related crimes over the past few years.