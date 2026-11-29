There were some Kentucky Wildcats fans who wanted Mark Pope fired on Friday night.

There were college basketball analysts who wondered if that could be the end — or at the very least, the beginning of the end.

Pope’s Wildcats committed a brutal error. They trailed Wichita State by two points with 5.4 seconds left, and they called timeout after the Shockers had thrown the ball out of bounds. Kentucky had to go the length of the court, and Pope drew up a play in which a player threw to another player out of bounds before inbounding.

That’s a legal play if running the baseline is allowed. But this didn’t come after a live basket. It came after the ball was thrown away.

That meant it was a violation and Wichita State got the ball. The Shockers nearly bailed Kentucky out with a bad turnover, but in the end, it was a 73-71 loss to continue a slow start to the season for the Wildcats.

Pope owned the mistake “100%” in his postgame press conference.

Would that be enough to get Pope fired?

Kentucky Makes Apparent Mark Pope Decision

Kentucky has apparently decided that Pope isn’t going to be fired, at least not yet.

The Wildcats’ loss came on Friday night, and if something was going to happen immediately, it would’ve taken place on Saturday.

Kentucky didn’t pull the trigger on any such move, and so Pope remains the head coach of the program — at least for now.

Tough Test Looms

This is not going to get easier in a hurry.

Kentucky is going on the road Wednesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge — and they’ll be playing at No. 2 Virginia.

The Wildcats will be a definite underdog against the Cavaliers.

On the one hand, that’s a chance for Pope’s squad to make a big statement. On the other hand, it’s a chance for them to lose again — potentially even by a wide margin, which would not be a good look for Pope given how things are going right now.