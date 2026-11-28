Whether Mark Pope is fired by the morning remains to be seen.

But when the Kentucky Wildcats choose to part ways with their head coach — and it sure seems a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ at this point — they’ll show the penultimate play of Friday night’s overtime loss to Wichita State over and over again.

Kentucky made the most foolish of inbounding errors, and it helped cost them the game.

The Shockers actually almost gave the Wildcats the game anyway, but Kentucky had already erred in a way that reflects miserably on the head coach.

Kentucky Inbounding Error

The Wildcats had gotten a break. They trailed by two in overtime, but Wichita State had thrown the ball away out of bounds.

Kentucky would have 5.4 seconds to go the length of the floor down 73-71. The key note as far as the inbound would be concerned is the fact that the ball had been thrown out of bounds. It wasn’t an inbound after a made basket.

Because of that, the Wildcats couldn’t run the baseline. They had to be stationary.

That also means they couldn’t run the tricky inbounder-pass-to-a-different-inbounder play, but that’s what they did.

The referee was on it right away, calling the turnover for a violation — that play is akin to running the baseline when the player is required to hold his spot after the pass out of bounds.

The turnover gave Wichita State the ball in that very spot, and somehow, they proceeded to throw the ball away to Kentucky, and the Wildcats got a 3-point attempt to win it.

But that mistake reflects poorly on Pope, who already didn’t have much ground to stand on.

Reactions on Mark Pope

This is what The Athletic’s Brendan Marks wrote on X afterward:

“That this was not just possible, but likely, is the latest serious condemnation of Mark Pope’s tenure. We’re rapidly hurdling toward the end of it, folks.”

Not knowing you can’t run the baseline is one thing. INTENTIONALLY drawing up an ATO designed to do that is… frankly, something I’ve never seen before. https://t.co/U9TXss9okB — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) November 28, 2026

Rob Dauster had this to say:

“How does no one on the staff or team recognize that you can’t run the baseline on that out of bounds? How the hell does that happen?!”

And Garry Parrish wrote this:

“Kentucky losing at Rupp to Wichita State and dropping to 4-3 with a roster that cost more than $20 million is obviously bad, regardless of how it happened. But that final-minute of OT was the type of thing that just buries a coaching staff with a fanbase.”

Pope’s time is drawing toward its close.