Kentucky head men’s basketball coach Mark Pope drew up an inbounds play on Friday night that resulted in an immediate violation.

That would’ve been bad enough regardless of circumstance — but considering that there were just 5.4 seconds left and the Wildcats trailed Wichita State by two points, it was even worse.

Some Kentucky fans already wanted a head coaching change. Those feelings will only get stronger after the way the 73-71 loss to the Shockers ended.

Afterward, Pope had the chance to explain himself, and while he owned up to what happened, it’s tough to explain this one.

Mark Pope Explains Inbounds Play Mistake

Pope, as one would expect, was asked about the mistake on the inbounds in the postgame press conference.

He owned it:

“That’s 100% on me, guys. That is 100% on me. It was, somehow, that changed into a live ball in my mind. I messed that up. It’s a tough one to carry as a coach, for sure.”

In some ways, all Pope can do is own it. He can’t go back in time.

That won’t make UK fans feel all that much better about Pope’s future with their program, though.

What Happened?

On the key inbounds play, Kentucky had used a timeout after Wichita State threw the ball out of bounds.

A ball thrown away, unlike a made basket, doesn’t allow for an inbounder to move along the baseline. It’s a held-spot inbounds play.

Pope drew up the specialty play where one inbounder throws it to a teammate, also out of bounds, to then throw the ball in play. That’s allowed in a run-the-baseline scenario. This wasn’t that.

As Pope said in his quote, he made the mistake of thinking this was a live-ball scenario, and he drew up a play that would work in that spot.

But this was a ball thrown out of bounds, a dead ball spot inbounds play, and Pope drew up one that was immediately called for a violation — in essence, a travel.

Wichita State almost remedied it for Kentucky by throwing the ball away to lead to a relatively open Kentucky 3-pointer for the win, but it didn’t fall, and so the Shockers had the victory and Pope had a brutal loss.