ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 6: Pitcher Pedro Martinez #45 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the mound during the American League Division Series with the Anaheim Angels, Game Two on October 6, 2004 at Angels Stadium at Anaheim in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox are currently at home for the offseason.After a strong push in the middle of the season, they were able to make the MLB playoffs.That said, the Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt PostOn Sunday, Red Sox legend […]
Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series