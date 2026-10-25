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Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

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ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 6: Pitcher Pedro Martinez #45 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the mound during the American League Division Series with the Anaheim Angels, Game Two on October 6, 2004 at Angels Stadium at Anaheim in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are currently at home for the offseason.

After a strong push in the middle of the season, they were able to make the MLB playoffs.

That said, the Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyPedro Martinez #45 of the Boston Red Sox watches from the dugout as the Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is celebrating his 55th birthday.

The Baseball Hall of Famer sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “All I can do is thank God for everything and for another year of life. 🙏🏽❤️”

Comments On His Post

GettyFormer Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez looks on during a ceremony honoring the retirement of Hall of Fame Broadcaster Joe Castiglione before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Catherine Varitek: “Happiest birthday sweet friend ❤️”

@GordonEdes: “@45PedroMartinez The best I’ve ever seen. 55 years old today. Doesn’t seem possible. Happy b-day.”

@DorvidGoldy: “Happy birthday to the greatest pitcher I ever saw. (Or shook the hand of)”

GettyPedro Martinez #45 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in game four of the World Series on October 27, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

@usafss74: “Happy Birthday Pedro!!!”

@carryhome: “We’ll always love you here in Montreal, Pedro (despite this AI slop jersey 😅)”

Looking At Pedro

GettyPedro Martinez #45 of the New York Mets sits in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds on April 4, 2005 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds defeated the Mets 7-6.

Martinez is most known for his seven-year run in Boston.

During that period, he made four All-Star Games and won two Cy Young Awards.

The legendary pitcher also helped the franchise win the 2004 World Series title.

GettyDavid Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox takes a selfie with Manny Ramirez and Pedro Martinez after the pregame ceremony to honor Ortiz’s retirement before his last regular season home game at Fenway Park on October 2, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In total, Martinez made eight All-Star Games (and won three Cy Young Awards).

He played 18 MLB seasons that also included stops with the Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

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