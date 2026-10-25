Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

The Boston Red Sox are currently at home for the offseason.

After a strong push in the middle of the season, they were able to make the MLB playoffs.

That said, the Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez is celebrating his 55th birthday.

The Baseball Hall of Famer sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “All I can do is thank God for everything and for another year of life. 🙏🏽❤️”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Catherine Varitek: “Happiest birthday sweet friend ❤️”

@GordonEdes: “@45PedroMartinez The best I’ve ever seen. 55 years old today. Doesn’t seem possible. Happy b-day.”

@DorvidGoldy: “Happy birthday to the greatest pitcher I ever saw. (Or shook the hand of)”

@usafss74: “Happy Birthday Pedro!!!”

@carryhome: “We’ll always love you here in Montreal, Pedro (despite this AI slop jersey 😅)”

Looking At Pedro

Martinez is most known for his seven-year run in Boston.

During that period, he made four All-Star Games and won two Cy Young Awards.

The legendary pitcher also helped the franchise win the 2004 World Series title.

In total, Martinez made eight All-Star Games (and won three Cy Young Awards).

He played 18 MLB seasons that also included stops with the Montreal Expos, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.