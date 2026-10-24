4 Former Boston Red Sox Players Competing in Brewers-Rays World Series

The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays began at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Brewers won 3-2 to claim a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 of the series in Milwaukee is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Before Game 2, let’s take a look at four former Boston Red Sox players competing in the Fall Classic.

4 Former Boston Red Sox Players in Milwaukee Brewers-Tampa Bay Rays World Series

Milwaukee Brewers Infielder David Hamilton

The Brewers drafted Hamilton in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft out of Texas. Milwaukee traded Hamilton, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Binelas to Boston for Hunter Renfroe after the 2021 season.

Hamilton appeared in 204 games for the Red Sox from 2023-25. He posted 3.7 bWAR and a .222/.283/.359 slash line with 14 home runs, 47 RBI and 57 stolen bases for Boston.

After the 2025 season, the Red Sox traded Hamilton back to Milwaukee. The Red Sox also sent Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan to the Brewers in the deal. The Brewers sent the Red Sox Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler in the trade.

This season, Hamilton posted 1.8 bWAR and a .650 OPS with four home runs, 26 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 121 games. He is 6-for-13 with a homer, a double and three stolen bases so far in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher Kyle Harrison

As stated above, the Brewers acquired Harrison from the Red Sox this past offseason. The Red Sox had acquired Harrison as part of the Rafael Devers trade in June 2025.

Harrison made just three appearances for the Red Sox this past season. This year, he recorded a 4.20 ERA with 141 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings. He is on Milwaukee’s World Series roster, but he hasn’t pitched in the postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Cam Booser

Booser made his MLB debut with Boston in 2024, posting a 3.38 ERA over 42 2/3 innings. He spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Rays on a minor-league deal this past offseason.

Booser recorded an outstanding 1.98 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 41 innings this year. He has thrown 4 2/3 scoreless innings across six outings this postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Steven Matz

Matz is a 12-year MLB veteran. He pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-20 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He signed a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2022 season.

The Cardinals traded Matz to the Red Sox at last year’s deadline. He recorded a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in relief for Boston last year. He also threw two scoreless innings in the 2025 playoffs for the Red Sox.

Matz signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this past offseason. He had a rough season, posting a 5.49 ERA over 80 1/3 innings, but has performed well in the postseason so far, allowing just one earned run on three walks and no hits in 3 2/3 innings across two appearances.