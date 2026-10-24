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4 Former Boston Red Sox Players Competing in Brewers-Rays World Series

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Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Steven Matz #41 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays began at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Brewers won 3-2 to claim a 1-0 lead in the series.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Cooper Pratt #12 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Game 2 of the series in Milwaukee is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Before Game 2, let’s take a look at four former Boston Red Sox players competing in the Fall Classic.

4 Former Boston Red Sox Players in Milwaukee Brewers-Tampa Bay Rays World Series

Milwaukee Brewers Infielder David Hamilton

Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JULY 05: David Hamilton #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI triple during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 05, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

The Brewers drafted Hamilton in the eighth round of the 2019 Draft out of Texas. Milwaukee traded Hamilton, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Binelas to Boston for Hunter Renfroe after the 2021 season.

Hamilton appeared in 204 games for the Red Sox from 2023-25. He posted 3.7 bWAR and a .222/.283/.359 slash line with 14 home runs, 47 RBI and 57 stolen bases for Boston.

After the 2025 season, the Red Sox traded Hamilton back to Milwaukee. The Red Sox also sent Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan to the Brewers in the deal. The Brewers sent the Red Sox Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler in the trade.

This season, Hamilton posted 1.8 bWAR and a .650 OPS with four home runs, 26 RBI and 30 stolen bases over 121 games. He is 6-for-13 with a homer, a double and three stolen bases so far in the playoffs.

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher Kyle Harrison

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Harrison #38 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after the third out in the top of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on September 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

As stated above, the Brewers acquired Harrison from the Red Sox this past offseason. The Red Sox had acquired Harrison as part of the Rafael Devers trade in June 2025.

Harrison made just three appearances for the Red Sox this past season. This year, he recorded a 4.20 ERA with 141 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings. He is on Milwaukee’s World Series roster, but he hasn’t pitched in the postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Cam Booser

Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 19: Cam Booser #71 of the Boston Red Sox makes his major league debut in the ninth inning during inter-league play against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 19, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Booser made his MLB debut with Boston in 2024, posting a 3.38 ERA over 42 2/3 innings. He spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Rays on a minor-league deal this past offseason.

Booser recorded an outstanding 1.98 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 41 innings this year. He has thrown 4 2/3 scoreless innings across six outings this postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Steven Matz

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: Steven Matz #41 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Matz is a 12-year MLB veteran. He pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-20 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. He signed a four-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2022 season.

The Cardinals traded Matz to the Red Sox at last year’s deadline. He recorded a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in relief for Boston last year. He also threw two scoreless innings in the 2025 playoffs for the Red Sox.

Matz signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this past offseason. He had a rough season, posting a 5.49 ERA over 80 1/3 innings, but has performed well in the postseason so far, allowing just one earned run on three walks and no hits in 3 2/3 innings across two appearances.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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