Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela News Before World Series

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 31: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox and Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox high-five after Abreu catches the third out of the third inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on May 31, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing end to a roller coaster season, getting swept by the New York Yankees 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.
Regardless, there are plenty of positives for Boston to take away from its 2026 season. One of them is the strong performances from outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela.
Boston Red Sox Announce Exciting Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu News Before World Series
Rafaela and Abreu have been named to The Sporting News American League All-Star Team, the Red Sox announced.
Boston wrote on X: Congrats to Ceddanne & Wilyer on being named to The Sporting News AL All-Star team!
Looking at Ceddanne Rafaela
Rafaela represented the Red Sox in this year’s All-Star Game.
He posted a career-high 5.7 bWAR and a .283/.319/.442 slash line with 16 home runs, 70 RBI and 17 stolen bases.
Rafaela shined defensively this year, recording +21 Defensive Runs Saved and +16 Outs Above Average over 1,174 1/3 innings in center field.
In addition to center field, Rafaela has played second base, shortstop, third base and right field throughout his career. But this season, he only played center field.
In his four-year career, Rafaela has posted 13.6 bWAR and a .709 OPS with 49 home runs, 213 RBI and 59 stolen bases over 474 games.
Looking at Wilyer Abreu
Abreu had an outstanding season for the Red Sox.
The outfielder posted 5.9 bWAR and a .248/.327/.446 slash line with 24 home runs and 76 RBI in 157 games.
Abreu posted +28 DRS and +2 OAA in 1,357 innings in right field this year.
Since making his MLB debut in 2023, Abreu has recorded 13.5 bWAR and a .783 OPS with 63 home runs and 217 RBI over 432 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela News Before World Series