Boston Red Sox Announce Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela News Before World Series

The Boston Red Sox had a disappointing end to a roller coaster season, getting swept by the New York Yankees 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.

Regardless, there are plenty of positives for Boston to take away from its 2026 season. One of them is the strong performances from outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela.

Boston Red Sox Announce Exciting Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu News Before World Series

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 (L) and Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox look on from the outfield during a pitching change in a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Rafaela and Abreu have been named to The Sporting News American League All-Star Team, the Red Sox announced.

Boston wrote on X: Congrats to Ceddanne & Wilyer on being named to The Sporting News AL All-Star team!

Looking at Ceddanne Rafaela

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 23: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox exits the game in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on September 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Rafaela represented the Red Sox in this year’s All-Star Game.

He posted a career-high 5.7 bWAR and a .283/.319/.442 slash line with 16 home runs, 70 RBI and 17 stolen bases.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox makes the final out hit by Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Rafaela shined defensively this year, recording +21 Defensive Runs Saved and +16 Outs Above Average over 1,174 1/3 innings in center field.

In addition to center field, Rafaela has played second base, shortstop, third base and right field throughout his career. But this season, he only played center field.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Rafaela made his MLB debut with Boston in 2023.

In his four-year career, Rafaela has posted 13.6 bWAR and a .709 OPS with 49 home runs, 213 RBI and 59 stolen bases over 474 games.

Looking at Wilyer Abreu

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after a strike out against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Abreu had an outstanding season for the Red Sox.

The outfielder posted 5.9 bWAR and a .248/.327/.446 slash line with 24 home runs and 76 RBI in 157 games.

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a two RBI double in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Abreu posted +28 DRS and +2 OAA in 1,357 innings in right field this year.

Since making his MLB debut in 2023, Abreu has recorded 13.5 bWAR and a .783 OPS with 63 home runs and 217 RBI over 432 games.