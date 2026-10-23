Boston Red Sox Could Non-Tender 107-Game Starter

The Boston Red Sox have a roster crunch heading into the 2027 season.

Many of Boston’s players were injured for most or all of 2026. This leads to some tough decisions as we approach the offseason. 17 Red Sox players are eligible for arbitration. Some decisions will be automatic; others will be tough.

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, infielder Andruw Monasterio could be non-tendered this offseason in a tough decision for the team.

This would be somewhat shocking given that Monasterio played in 107 games for Boston in 2026 and was a key stopgap.

Why Would the Boston Red Sox Non-Tender Monasterio?

Monasterio made an estimated $807,500 last year playing for Boston. His arbitration-year salary is projected at $1.6 million. However, Monasterio could very well be playing on a new team next season.

“Monasterio was a valuable piece when injuries to Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa struck, and he served as the team’s starting shortstop for much of the summer,” McAdam wrote. “He contributed some big hits along the way, but his play at short was erratic. The Sox will have to determine if it’s worth doubling his salary as a depth piece.”

Monasterio was signed out of Venezuela in 2014 by the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs traded him, with a player to be named later, in exchange for Daniel Murphy in 2018. He spent time with the Indians and Washington Nationals before he was picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

Monasterio made his MLB debut in 2023, spending three seasons with the Brewers before he was traded to Boston, along with Caleb Durbin and Anthony Seigler, in exchange for Shane Drohan, David Hamilton and Kyle Harrison.

Drohan, Hamilton and Harrison were crucial in Milwaukee’s pennant chase, while Durbin, Seigler and Monasterio helped Boston in their mid-season turnaround.

In 2026, Monasterio slashed .233/.295/.371 with six home runs. He paired that with -15 Outs Above Average in the infield, according to Baseball Savant, one of the worst in the sport.

Given those numbers, it’s hard to justify keeping Monasterio, even at that low price.

Who Would Replace Monasterio?

Right now, a projected 2027 Red Sox infield would be Willson Contreras, Curtis Mead, Trevor Story and Caleb Durbin. Utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a free agent and will likely depart Boston.

While Story’s roster spot could be tenuous due to his poor play, it will be tough to shed his contract.

This leaves Monasterio, Seigler, Nick Sogard, and potentially Kristian Campbell to compete for a bench spot.

Out of those names, Sogard seems like the biggest lock to make the roster after a breakout season. In 2026, Sogard slashed .255/.342/.385 with five home runs.

While Monasterio won’t be a free agent until after the 2029 season, his time could be over in Boston, highlighting a trade gone wrong for Craig Breslow.