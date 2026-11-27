The Chicago Cubs are expected to continue revamping their roster in the coming days. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has already landed multiple key free agents. In fact, the deals for Teruaki Sato and Trevor Rogers have amassed $240 million. Both stars were widely considered top-10 players on the market.

Chicago, however, still has work to do. After several key pitchers left in free agency, Hoyer must add another starter to his rotation. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter is now predicting that the Cubs will soon land Hiromi Itoh. While not labeled a marquee free agent, the 29-year-old Japanese veteran has proven to be a reliable pitcher. Because of this, the reporter believes Chicago can land the starter in a modest deal.

According to Reuter, the Chicago Cubs should be able to sign the Japanese star to a two-year, $30 million contract. Itoh posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters this past season. He did, however, struggle in limited opportunities with Team Japan at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

“His age and modest stuff mean he likely won’t come close to matching the five-year, $80 million deal that Kaima Taira landed from the Blue Jays, and a $15 million AAV on a two-year contract fits the market for a solid back-end starter,” writes Reuter. “One way or another, expect Itoh to make his decision before lockout day.”

Chicago Cubs Hope to Fend Off Crosstown Rivals for Hiromi Itoh’s Signature

Reuter’s contract projection for Itoh is slightly higher than other recent predictions. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden previously claimed that the pitcher would get a two-year, $22 million deal in free agency. The former MLB exec used Cody Ponce’s recent contract with Toronto as a comp. Like the Japanese star, Ponce also found success pitching in Asia. The fellow righty signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers recently revealed that Itoh visited Chicago in mid-November. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the star had a meeting with the Cubs or White Sox. Both teams, however, could use starting pitching depth. The Athletic’s Tim Britton recently named the White Sox as a potential fit for the Japanese starter.

The two teams from the Windy City could very well be battling it out with each other to sign the star. While both teams are looking solid for 2027, the Chicago Cubs likely need starting pitching more than the White Sox at the moment. Because of this, Hoyer and Co. could be more motivated to strike a deal with Itoh.

Chicago’s Starting Lineup is Likely Now Set

While pitching is still a priority for the Chicago Cubs, their lineup may be all set. Reuter is projecting that the Cubs will essentially replace Seiya Suzuki with Sato in right field. Although Chicago has not yet found an external replacement for right fielder Ian Happ, Hoyer is expected to use internal options. Matt Shaw and Pedro Ramirez could split time in the corner outfield spot.

Chicago’s rotation, however, has more question marks. Rogers will be a solid addition to the team’s starting pitching squad, but Hoyer still needs at least another player in this role. Itoh would certainly help, but the Cubs could also look for a reunion with veteran ace Clay Holmes.