Austin Hedges Says ‘Goodbye’ to Guardians

Austin Hedges has been one of the most important members of the Cleveland Guardians over the past three seasons.

It hasn’t mattered if he’s playing or not. The Guardians all acknowledge how crucial his presence, his leadership, his ability to keep things loose — how much those all matter to Cleveland’s chances.

But on Monday night, that all came to an end. The Guardians were knocked out in ALCS Game 6 by the Tampa Bay Rays. The offseason has arrived.

It brings into focus the fact that Hedges, yet again, will be a free agent.

The Guardians have made it a priority to bring him back of late, but an offseason that is going to include a lockout could make that tougher — it’s just hard to know where the future of MLB is going, and Hedges isn’t getting any younger.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd wrote this after the season-ending loss: “Hedges is a free agent again, and the reality that this could be the last time he takes off a Guardians uniform seemed to weigh heavily on him toward the end of his final session with the media. He caught his breath and choked back tears at the very thought.”

Is Austin Hedges Leaving?

There’s no way to know for sure what will happen to Hedges, and he probably doesn’t even know.

But one line he spoke to The Athletic’s Zack Meisel spoke volumes.

“Tough to say goodbye,” Hedges said.

Hedges was seemingly speaking about this year’s team in particular. He believed in big things for this roster.

“It hurts,” Hedges said. “I felt like this was a group that could win the World Series. Heck of a year.”

But it’s also the kind of feeling Hedges could express if he’s worried this time in Cleveland might be over.

Lloyd added in his column: “Later, as manager Stephen Vogt made his way around the locker room, he saved the longest embrace for Hedges. Two catchers, one current manager and one future manager if Hedges has any interest in such a thing.”

Austin Hedges Age

Hedges is 34 years old now, but he’s at an interesting point in his career.

This season, Hedges elevated his hitting to a level it hadn’t been since very early in his time in the major leagues, and by far the best it’s ever been for Cleveland.

He likely would love to keep playing for the Guardians, who do have to figure out what to do with catching prospect Cooper Ingle.

Hedges also looks like he could be helpful elsewhere, given that his bat is better, his glove is still good and his clubhouse presence remains great.

It could be a long offseason. Hedges and the Guardians might have to wait a while to see how all of this shakes out.