The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan have been in trade rumors for more than a year.

That’s what happens when a player gets near the end of their contract in Cleveland. Rarely do extensions happen, except for Jose Ramirez, who took a massive discount to stay.

Kwan will play the final year of his current contract in 2027, and so MLB has been watching and waiting to see what the Guardians might do.

The first small indication arrived with a deadline on the MLB calendar on Friday, Nov. 20.

It was the non-tender deadline at 5 p.m. ET, which means arbitration-eligible players who teams don’t want to keep can be “non-tendered” — in essence, not offered a contract for next season. That makes them immediately free agents.

Kwan’s standing heading into a final year of arbitration, where he’s projected to make $11.6 million, made him a name worth watching on this day.

Guardians Make Steven Kwan Roster Decision

The Guardians, as most would’ve expected, tendered Kwan a contract for 2027.

That means that he remains a member of the organization, and as things stand, he would go to arbitration with Cleveland at some point after the lockout.

The Guardians only non-tendered one player, David Fry, making him a free agent.

Otherwise, Cleveland didn’t part ways with any other players on Friday.

Why Guardians Tendered Steven Kwan

It made perfect sense for the Guardians to tender Kwan a contract. The only reason to non-tender him would’ve been if Cleveland was OK losing him for nothing.

In this case, Kwan has legitimate trade value. The Guardians didn’t have to worry about that.

Tendering Kwan a contract now doesn’t lock the Guardians in to have him in 2027. It also doesn’t guarantee they trade him, either.

It was just the first step toward deciding what to do with Kwan in the long haul. Cleveland still has bigger decisions to make on Kwan. This was an easy one.