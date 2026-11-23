The Cleveland Guardians made a bunch of roster moves on Friday at the MLB non-tender deadline, including letting David Fry go into free agency.

A few of their decisions flew under the radar, though, and at least one of them is worth noting.

The Guardians reached a contract agreement with relief pitcher Colin Holderman for $2.175 million for the 2027 season.

Holderman was with the Guardians in 2026 but was one of those relievers who threw a lot in the middle innings, so he flew a bit under the radar.

His numbers were good, though, at least until injury made things tough on him.

But it sounds like the injury news with Holderman is good, which could set him up for a key bullpen role going forward.

Colin Holderman Injury News

Holderman pitched the 2026 season for $1.5 million, so he gets a slight raise for next season.

He dealt with a wrist injury that impacted his pitching, and it actually sounds like it has bothered him for years.

The Athletic’s Zack Meisel wrote this blurb after Holderman signed his new deal:

The Guardians signed Holderman to a one-year, $1.5 million deal last December, and he became one of Cleveland’s most effective relievers before a wrist injury flared up in the second half of the season. He underwent a procedure last month to relieve recurring inflammation that he said has bothered him on and off for four years. Holderman described next season — when he hopes to finally pitch without pain — as the start of his career. Holderman carried a 1.71 ERA into August, but he tried to pitch through the discomfort, and by early September he had made his final big-league appearance of the season.

If the Guardians can recapture Holderman’s best self, that’ll be a big boost.

Another Bullpen Signing

The Guardians also reached an agreement to retain righty Matt Festa for $1.5 million.

He’s not as effective as Holderman, but Festa can prove useful as a depth bullpen arm.

“Festa has been something of a safety net for Vogt over the last two years,” Meisel writes. “He has registered a lower FIP (3.40) in that span than Hunter Gaddis, for whatever that’s worth. The Guardians deem it worth a roster spot and a salary valued at slightly less than double the league minimum.”

Festa is more of an innings eater than anything else, but that has value, too.