The Cleveland Guardians will always have some great memories with David Fry.

His story on the shores of Lake Erie appears to be over, though. Fry isn’t set to be with the Guardians in the 2027 MLB season.

An important MLB deadline arrived on Friday at 5 p.m. ET — the non-tender deadline.

Any player eligible for arbitration has to be tendered a contract by that point in time, essentially saying that a team intends to move forward with that player.

A team can also non-tender a player, basically saying that it doesn’t want to give that player a new deal for 2027.

Fry took the bad side of that equation.

David Fry Roster Decision

The Guardians chose to non-tender Fry, according to multiple reports on Friday night.

He was the only player that Cleveland non-tendered.

This makes Fry officially a free agent. He can sign with any team.

The lockout looms at the start of December, so it’s not clear whether Fry will get a new deal before then or if he’ll have to wait out the lockout and then pursue a new contract.

Why Guardians Parted With David Fry

The painful reality is that Fry had fallen off in a major way from the player he once was.

In the 2024 season, he was an All-Star and finished the year hitting .263 with an .804 OPS that included 18 doubles and 14 home runs in 122 games.

Fry then hit .171 (.592) OPS in 66 games in 2025 and .201 (.677 OPS) in 91 games in 2026.

He still was relied upon by Cleveland to hit lefties, but his overall work at the plate didn’t warrant frequent enough playing time to justify keeping him on the roster now.

A serious injury to his throwing elbow severely limited what used to be a lot of versatility provided by Fry, including an ability to catch. If Fry couldn’t be used much in the field, he had to hit — and he wasn’t doing that now.

Non-tendering Fry clears a 40-man roster spot for any other business the Guardians might consider. It doesn’t stop them from reuniting with Fry at some point down the road, either.

For now, though, Fry heads to free agency as the Guardians say goodbye.