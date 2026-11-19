The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan have an uncertain future.

Kwan is entering the last year of his current contract, and he might prove too expensive for the Guardians to sign to an extension.

With that in mind, Kwan has become a trade candidate. Analysts continue to speculate that by the time the 2027 season begins, Kwan will be in a new uniform.

For Cleveland to actually follow through on such a deal, though, they’d likely need to land a legitimately talented player in return.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden took a crack at it in a new article on Thursday, sharing what he thinks a Kwan trade might look like.

His idea? Send Kwan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for promising youngster Michael Arroyo.

Arroyo hit .371 in a brief MLB cameo in 2026 and has always hit well in the minor leagues.

Steven Kwan Trade Pitch

A Kwan for Arroyo one-for-one trade would be all about getting the Guardians a player with longer-lasting club control.

“He’s controllable for six more years for Cleveland, which is why the Guardians would make the trade,” Bowden writes of Arroyo.

Giving up Kwan won’t be easy for the Guardians if it really does come to that.

“Despite a slow start to the season, Kwan reached base at .382 clip in 2026 and had a 5.3 WAR season, while finishing in the top 15 in AL MVP voting,” Bowden writes. “He’s a four-time Gold Glover and two time All-Star who would create more traffic at the top of the Mariners lineup for Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and the newly acquired Garcia.”

For Cleveland to feel good about this in the long run, Arroyo would have to develop into an every-day starter.

Michael Arroyo in Return

Arroyo, a versatile Colombian player who has spent time in both the infield and outfield, can really swing the bat.

“In return, the Guardians get Arroyo, a bat-first player who can move around and play both left field and back up second base,” Bowden writes with his trade idea. “This past season in the minors Arroyo slashed .283/.359/.471 with 18 homers and 17 steals before making a late-season debut with Seattle, hitting .371/.439/.514 in 41 plate appearances.”

Cleveland can’t really afford to let its lineup get much worse, and if Arroyo pans out, he could fill Kwan’s spot — a different style of hitter, but certainly a potential contributor at the plate.