The Cleveland Guardians faced a deadline on Tuesday that forced them to spring into action.

It was the deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to prevent them from being eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Such players are guys still in the minor leagues who have been in the organization for a handful of years — and the Rule 5 Draft would allow other teams to snatch them away.

Once a player is on the 40-man roster, though, they aren’t eligible for selection in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Guardians entered Tuesday with three open spots, and they filled them all.

Guardians Roster Moves

The Guardians added three players to their 40-man roster: Kody Huff, Jaison Chourio and Justin Campbell.

Chourio is conceptually the most exciting of the trio. He’s the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio.

The younger Chourio may not have the same power as his brother, but he has plenty of tools.

Huff is a catcher, and Campbell is a right-handed pitcher. Both are advanced enough that it was fair for the Guardians to wonder if they’d get picked in the Rule 5 Draft if left unprotected.

It is worth noting that there’s doubt about whether a Rule 5 Draft will even happen this offseason after what could be an extended lockout. That possibility had other teams leave certain players off their 40-man rosters — because those guys can still be communicated with during the lockout, unlike 40-man players.

The Guardians didn’t take any chances, though, saturating their 40-man roster by protecting three logical minor league players, just in case.

Bad News for Austin Hedges

One note from these decisions, though, is that it isn’t ideal for Austin Hedges.

Hedges is a free agent, and a catcher, and the Guardians already have the likes of Patrick Bailey, Cooper Ingle and David Fry around to potentially hold down the spot behind the plate. The addition of Huff to the 40-man roster is yet another catcher who could get in the way of a potential Hedges return.

The Guardians’ leadership spoke about Hedges at the end of the season as if they expected him gone after returning a couple offseasons in a row. While the Huff move by itself doesn’t guarantee anything, it is one more little hint that Hedges may have to find himself a new club for 2027.